Young Players: Who stepped up on Matchday 11?

A milestone first start for Chicago Fire FC and some big-time goals across MLS meant another strong week for the league's rising stars in Matchday 11.
Here's who stood out and earned their selections for our latest edition of Young Players of the Matchday.
Cupps made history for Chicago in their 0-0 draw vs. Orlando City SC, becoming the youngest starter in club history at 16 years, 342 days.
Playing alongside veteran Jack Elliott in central defense, Cupps was steady as can be, helping Chicago earn a clean sheet. His performance drew heavy praise from head coach Gregg Berhalter after the match.
"We have to talk about his performance and his bravery," Berhalter said. "Think about a young kid coming in after losing 7-2 and the pressure on him to perform. And the way he performed today was not perfect, but it was, in my mind, it was outstanding.
"It was a great starting debut in front of the home fans."
LAFC's 21-year-old homegrown picked up his second goal of the season to help the Black & Gold to a 2-0 win over Houston Dynamo FC, good for his third goal contribution of the year (2g/1a). Ordaz looks to have carved out a regular role for Steve Cherundolo's side.
NYCFC's 21-year-old winger was the winning goal-scorer as his side took an impressive 1-0 result over Eastern Conference power FC Cincinnati. The game-winner gives the Argentine 2g/2a in 11 matches, which already equals his output from 21 games last year.
It wasn't enough to overcome an onslaught from Inter Miami, but Sofo was credited with RBNY's lone goal in their 4-1 defeat, a looping header across the face of goal that snuck in at the back post. It was the second of the season for the 20-year-old Ghanaian forward.
The transfer buzz surrounding Seattle's standout homegrown will only grow after his latest virtuoso performance, this time to help key the Rave Green's 4-1 romp over St. Louis CITY SC at Lumen Field.
In addition to his 61st-minute goal that featured some fantastic interplay with the recently arrived Ryan Kent, Vargas put in another monster all-around shift working in Seattle's double-pivot alongside Cristian Roldan.
- Olwethu Makhanya: Philly's U22 center back signing has become a locked-down starter alongside Jakob Glesnes, helping offset the departure of Jack Elliott as the Union are enjoying their best start in club history through 11 games.
- Ilay Feingold: The red-hot New England Revolution are getting big contributions from the 20-year-old fullback. Feingold looks to have locked down a starting job and is showing some impressive chops in attack with his wide service.
- Darren Yapi: Colorado's 20-year-old homegrown forward picked up his second goal of the season in the Rapids' 2-1 defeat at D.C. United.