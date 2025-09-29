Young Players: Who stepped up in Matchday 37?

With MLSsoccer.com's 22 Under 22 rankings set to drop next month, the league's rising stars have a chance to make a final case for inclusion. Several did in Matchday 37.
Here's who made the cut for our latest edition of Young Players of the Matchday.
Orlando City's 21-year-old right back continued his 2025 breakout with his sixth goal of the season, coming through with a dramatic 96th-minute leveler in Sunday's 1-1 draw at FC Cincinnati.
Freeman is on the shortlist of favorites to top the aforementioned 22 Under 22 rankings, a testament to his rapid rise from relatively unknown prospect to rising US international.
As they enter a new era following head coach Caleb Porter's recent departure, the Revs hope they have a future building block in the Israeli U22 Initiative striker, who arrived in August from Israeli Premier League side Maccabi Tel Aviv.
Turgeman opened the scoring in New England's 2-0 victory over visiting Atlanta United with a stellar individual effort that showed some budding chemistry with superstar All-Star Carles Gil.
The New York Red Bulls' 17-year-old homegrown forward came through in a big spot in Saturday's wild Hudson River Derby against New York City FC, scoring a 23rd-minute equalizer in RBNY's eventual 3-2 defeat.
It was Hall's first goal of the season in his career-high 24 appearances in 2025, although most of that action has come in substitute cameos.
Makhanya has quietly been integral to Philadelphia's Supporters' Shield push, starting 21 of 27 appearances for Bradley Carnell's side while helping anchor the back line alongside Jakob Glesnes.
The Union might have struck gold with the 21-year-old South African, who joined the club as Philadelphia's first-ever U22 Initiative player in July 2023.
San Jose's surprise 1-0 upset of San Diego FC was aided by a gutsy effort from Roberts, who was credited with 15 defensive actions and 82 percent passing accuracy at SnapDragon Stadium.
The No. 5 pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft out of San Francisco, Roberts has shown to be a steady contributor for Bruce Arena in his first MLS season, playing 800 minutes across 13 appearances (nine starts).
- Jayden Hibbert: With Atlanta United out of Audi MLS Cup Playoffs contention, an opportunity opened for an extended run for their 21-year-old backstop. Hibbert couldn't have done much on either concession in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at New England, which was his fifth straight start as he looks to make a case to be Brad Guzan's successor in goal for the Five Stripes.
- Aiden Harangi: Harangi made his third start of the season for San Diego FC, completing 87 percent of his passes over a 72-minute shift. The 19-year-old US youth international defender has intriguing pedigree, having featured at the youth level for Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt before arriving to San Diego on loan in July.