Young Players: Who stepped up in Matchday 35?

It was another week of big-time performances from MLS's rising stars, with several making contributions that could prove vital in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs race.
Here's who made the cut for our latest edition of Young Players of the Matchday.
After scoring a dramatic game-winner in Minnesota to clinch Austin FC's spot in the US Open Cup final, Fodrey conjured up some more late-game heroics at the expense of visiting Seattle Sounders FC.
The 21-year-old former MLS NEXT Pro standout followed those USOC theatrics with a headed assist on Myrto Uzuni's 96th-minute game-winner at Q2 Stadium, giving the Verde a 2-1 win and a critical three points.
Philadelphia's 19-year-old homegrown defender picked up a secondary assist on Bruno Damiani's 70th-minute game-winning strike and helped keep a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win over New England. He has emerged as a trusted contributor for Bradley Carnell in 2025, with the helper bringing him to 1g/5a in 24 appearances (18 starts).
Westfield was also recently named to the US U-20 men's national team and will look to play a key role at the upcoming 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
FC Dallas' 21-year-old Ecuadorian No. 6 is quietly having a solid second MLS season, logging his fifth assist of the year in a much-needed 3-1 win over Colorado.
Could continued strong form for Dallas get Delgado on the Ecuador national team's radar? He's featured extensively at the youth level for his country and is seeking his first senior cap.
Ocampo got Vancouver off to a flying start at Sporting Kansas City, scoring his second goal of the campaign just two minutes after kickoff in an eventual 2-0 victory.
After playing just 173 minutes in his first MLS season in 2024, the 21-year-old Colombian has started 22 of 26 appearances in 2025, becoming a no-doubt starter for a Whitecaps side with MLS Cup aspirations.
With the dynamic duo of Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga deservedly getting most of the headlines, LAFC's talented 21-year-old Venezuelan attacker left his mark on Sunday's 4-1 rout of Real Salt Lake. After substitute cameos in three of his last four appearances, Martínez started and played 70 minutes against RSL, assisting Son's goal in first-half stoppage time.
- Andrew Moran: Moran also picked up an assist for LAFC, an encouraging sign in the Irishman's third appearance for the Black & Gold following his August loan arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion.
- Jacob Murrell: D.C. United's 21-year-old Georgetown product was a bright spot in Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Inter Miami, striking for his second goal of the season in second-half stoppage time.