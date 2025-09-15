Young Players: Who stepped up in Matchday 33?

Homegrown standouts were all over the statsheet in Matchday 33, including two who got their first career MLS goals.
Here's who made the cut for our latest edition of Young Players of the Matchday.
Orlando City's homegrown right back returned from USMNT duty with another standout performance in Saturday's 1-1 draw at D.C. United.
The 21-year-old All-Star was a two-way menace, scoring his fifth goal of the season and creating two more chances, all while playing lockdown defense.
Toklomati continued his torrid run by bagging his first MLS hat trick in Charlotte FC's 3-0 demolition of Inter Miami.
The 21-year-old Israeli international is up to 11g/4a on the year, powering the Crown's nine-game winning streak that tied the 2018 Seattle Sounders for the league record.
Reid made history for New York City FC during their 3-1 win at Chicago, closing out the victory with his first MLS goal in the 93rd minute.
With the strike, the 17-year-old homegrown forward became the youngest player in club history to score a regular-season goal, as well as the youngest goalscorer in MLS this season – providing a glimpse into his rapid ascent.
What an incredible couple of days for Elloumi. He was the second 17-year-old homegrown to open his MLS account on Saturday, with his 80th-minute header bookending Vancouver's historic 7-0 blowout win over the Philadelphia Union.
It all came just one day after Elloumi signed his homegrown deal, and his family was at BC Place to celebrate the unforgettable moment.
The 18-year-old homegrown has locked down a starting spot in Real Salt Lake's attack and stood out again this past weekend, assisting both of his side's goals in a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.
Gozo is up to 3g/2a during his breakout campaign.
- Fallou Fall: The St. Louis CITY center back was central to his side's clean sheet in their 2-0 win at CF Montréal, locking down the hosts and completing 52 of 54 passes in the process.
- Jackson Hopkins: D.C. United's 21-year-old homegrown is on a mini-heater, scoring his third goal in his last four games to help the Black-and-Red snatch a point against Orlando.
- Ender Echenique: A summer signing for FC Cincinnati, Echenique supplied the assist on Evander's 98th-minute strike that sealed a 2-1 win over Nashville SC and sent his side to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.