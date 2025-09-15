New England Revolution part ways with Caleb Porter

The New England Revolution have parted ways with head coach Caleb Porter, the club announced Monday.

"I have the utmost respect for Caleb and all the tireless work he’s invested in the club, and we wish him the best moving forward."

"I am very grateful to Caleb Porter for the energy, effort, and dedication he has brought to the Revolution over the last two years," said sporting director Curt Onalfo.

Assistant coach Pablo Moreira will serve as interim head coach for the club's final four regular-season games.

The decision comes nearly two seasons into Porter's tenure. New England went 23W-39L-13D (all competitions) under Porter and are on track to miss the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for a second consecutive season.

Replacing Arena

New England hired Porter ahead of the 2024 campaign, giving the club a full-time head coach after Bruce Arena resigned midway through the 2023 season. Arena, who guided the club to a historic Supporters' Shield title in 2021, now leads the San Jose Earthquakes.

Porter arrived as a two-time MLS Cup-winning coach, previously steering the Portland Timbers (2015) and Columbus Crew (2020) to league titles. He was hired shortly after Onalfo was elevated from technical director to sporting director.

Playoff absence

Last season, the Revs finished nine points below the playoff line at 14th in the Eastern Conference (31 points). In 2025, they’re 11th in the East and 10 points below the playoff line (32 points).

During Porter’s two years, the Revs won just eight of their 32 regular-season games at Gillette Stadium. This year, they've won two of 15 games since May.

Key pieces

New England’s roster, which has gone under a multi-window overhaul, is led by 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Carles Gil. The All-Star midfielder and club captain has a team-high 21 goal contributions (10g/11a) this year.