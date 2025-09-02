Young Players: Who stepped up in Matchday 31?

As the stretch run of the 2025 MLS regular season kicks into gear, it was another big weekend for the league's rising stars in Matchday 31.
Here's who made the cut for our latest edition of Young Players of the Matchday.
A YPOTM regular this season, San Diego FC's 19-year-old fullback continues to impress for the Supporters' Shield contenders.
Bombino is starting and playing the full 90 most every week for head coach Mikey Varas, doing so again in Sunday's 2-1 statement victory over in-state rivals LAFC at BMO Stadium.
Rick continued to stake his claim as one of the league's top young goalkeepers in Philadelphia's massive 1-0 win at FC Cincinnati. The 19-year-old manned his sixth clean sheet of the season, making five crucial saves, to help the Union knock off a fellow Eastern Conference trophy contender.
Sporting KC's 19-year-old homegrown came on as a second-half sub and bagged his first assist of the season in his team's 4-2 win over visiting Colorado.
Amidst a challenging season for Atlanta United, a bright spot can be found in their emerging 20-year-old goalkeeper. Hibbert earned his third start of the season and put in another impressive performance, keeping a clean sheet and making seven saves as the Five Stripes took a surprise 1-0 win at Eastern Conference contenders Nashville SC.
- Obed Vargas: It wasn't in MLS play, but we'd be remiss not to mention the mammoth shift Seattle's rising star 20-year-old midfielder put forth in Sunday's Leagues Cup 2025 final at Lumen Field. Vargas was instrumental in the Rave Green's 3-0 victory, playing a key role in Seattle pulling off the rare feat of shutting out a Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami CF attack.
- Idan Toklomati: It's been a breakout year for Charlotte FC's 21-year-old striker. That continued over the weekend, as Toklomati netted the game-winning goal in the Crown's 2-1 victory at the New England Revolution. The Israeli international is up to 8g/4a on the season, expertly replacing Patrick Agyemang following his move to Derby County.