USA roster: 16 MLS players called for 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup

United States U-20 men's national team head coach Marko Mitrović has named 16 MLS players to his 21-man squad for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Adam Beaudry - Colorado Rapids
- Duran Ferree - San Diego FC
- Diego Kochen - FC Barcelona
DEFENDERS (7)
- Reed Baker-Whiting - Seattle Sounders FC
- Luca Bombino - San Diego FC
- Noah Cobb - Colorado Rapids
- Ethan Kohler - SC Verl
- Nolan Norris - FC Dallas
- Frankie Westfield - Philadelphia Union
- Joshua Wynder - Benfica
MIDFIELDERS (6)
- Matthew Corcoran - Nashville SC
- Benjamin Cremaschi - Parma
- Taha Habroune - Columbus Crew
- Brooklyn Raines - Houston Dynamo FC
- Pedro Soma - San Diego FC
- Niko Tsakiris - San Jose Earthquakes
FORWARDS (5)
- Luke Brennan - Atlanta United
- Cole Campbell - Borussia Dortmund
- Zavier Gozo - Real Salt Lake
- Peyton Miller - New England Revolution
- Marcos Zambrano - Real Salt Lake
MLS call-ups are bolded above.
Group E schedule
The US will play their three Group E games at Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua.
- Sept. 29 vs. New Caledonia - 7 pm ET | Estadio El Teniente - Ranacagua, Chile
- Oct. 2 vs. France - 4 pm ET | Estadio El Teniente - Ranacagua, Chile
- Oct. 5 vs. South Africa - 4 pm ET | Estadio El Teniente - Ranacagua, Chile
The FIFA U-20 World Cup features 24 teams, with the top two teams per group advancing to the knockout stages. The four best third-place finishers progress as well.
This year's tournament runs from Sept. 27 to Oct. 19.
MLS highlights
Luca Bombino has played a key role for Western Conference leaders San Diego FC. Meanwhile, Reed Baker-Whiting helped Seattle Sounders FC win Leagues Cup last month and Frankie Westfield features for Supporters' Shield leaders Philadelphia Union.
After rising to stardom at Inter Miami CF, midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi recently joined Serie A side Calcio Parma on loan. Brooklyn Raines has enjoyed a breakout season with Houston Dynamo FC, and Taha Harbroune is breaking through with the Columbus Crew.
Zavier Gozo has four goals with Real Salt Lake, shining alongside USMNT midfielder Diego Luna. Peyton Miller, who is listed as a forward, has impressed as the New England Revolution's starting left back.
U-20 World Cup
The US will look to build on their history of success at the U-20 World Cup as the only nation to reach the quarterfinals of the last four tournaments and one of just two countries to qualify for the last six editions (alongside New Zealand).
The US qualified for the World Cup with a runner-up finish at the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Mexico.
Roster notes
The roster features players from 19 clubs, including 16 from 12 different MLS teams. San Diego lead the way with three selections, followed by two apiece from Colorado Rapids and RSL.
Additionally, defender Chris Applewhite (Nashville SC) and forward Edward Davis (Philadelphia Union) will join the team as training players for the week before the tournament.
Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2005, are age-eligible for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.