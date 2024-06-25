Young Players: Who most impressed in Matchdays 21 & 22?

Scan recent MLS headlines and young talent is part of the story everywhere you turn. Just this past week, it powered league leaders Inter Miami ’s ability to produce results despite the absence of Lionel Messi and other stars. It made the path Columbus ’ Aidan Morris walked to become one of the next multi-million-dollar outbound transfers. It dominated the backstory of Canada ’s new captain Alphonso Davies and his side’s Copa América dreams.

“He has been in the spotlight from a young age and handled it very well. I know that he is up to the challenge of taking on a more expanded role with more responsibility.”

“This is a good example of what the club wants to do. We develop young players and help them to get better.”

The pattern continues on the scoreboard, too. If you want to compete for a place in the MLS elite, odds are you’ll need to call on youth sooner or later. So it was again on Matchdays 21 and 22.

RBNY ’s 21-year-old Venezuelan doubled his 2024 goals and assists numbers this week, helping his side snatch a 2-2 draw at CF Montréal on Juneteenth despite trailing 2-0 at the hour mark and dominate Toronto FC to the tune of 3-0 on Saturday.

“Wiki” then notched his second assist this season in Saturday’s big win. After intercepting a pass in RBNY’s half of the pitch, he surged forward on the dribble before laying a sensational curling delivery across the face of goal that Dennis Gjengaar slid in to finish at the back post:

Carmona sparked Wednesday’s comeback with an emphatic first-time left-footed finish, sniffing out the rebound when Jonathan Sirois threw himself at the feet of Elias Manoel after a lightning-fast Red Bulls transition. It was one of four shots by Carmona, all of them on target, and he also completed 23/28 passes, one of them a key pass, and won 3/5 ground duels.

Amid several international absences, Atlanta are asking several homegrowns to step up, and Fortune is the latest to answer the call. The Trinidadian-American did plenty of hard running and smart distribution as the Five Stripes took four points from six on a two-game road swing through D.C. and St. Louis to stay undefeated under interim head coach Rob Valentino.

In the 1-1 draw at STL, Fortune completed 85% of his 40 passes, including 6/8 long balls, went 2/2 on dribbles, 3/3 on tackles and 8/10 on ground duels, and contributed 10 defensive actions and nine recoveries.

Coming off the bench against D.C. United, he was active in his 25 minutes, highlighted by a game-winning assist on Thiago Almada’s wondergoal – and if you think Almada’s individual brilliance on the dribble cheapens that stat, well, take it up with the number crunchers.