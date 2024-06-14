Why Seattle's Obed Vargas switched from USA to Mexico

A rising star at Seattle Sounders FC , Obed Vargas made waves this week when it was revealed he had completed a FIFA-approved one-time switch from the United States to represent Mexico at the international level.

"My whole family is Mexican. So it was just the team I grew up watching, the team I feel the most love towards."

"The thought process was simple for me: It's the team I grew up watching," Vargas said. "It's a way for me to honor my family, my culture.

Vargas makes the switch after initially representing the US on the youth international circuit, including the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina. He's also played twice for the US U-23s.

However, Vargas' family ties to El Tri run deep. His father is a former youth player for Mexican side Monarcas Morelia (also the former club of Sounders teammate Raúl Ruidíaz) before relocating to Anchorage, Alaska.

"I started in the US system. I started playing for the Sounders, the US was the first team that reached out to me," Vargas said. "And how could I give up an opportunity to play for the US, you know? The US gave me a lot and I felt so honored to represent them. But I thought it was the right moment for me to make this switch and play for the team I was wanting to play for.