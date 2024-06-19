Refugee to Canada captain: Alphonso Davies enters Copa América spotlight

As he waited to take his oath of Canadian citizenship in June 2017, Alphonso Davies watched a documentary film in the government building.

Just 16 years old, barely one year after his first-team debut with Vancouver Whitecaps FC , the homegrown attacker watched tears stream down his mother’s face for the first time.

Created by the Whitecaps, “Becoming Canadian: The Alphonso Davies Story” encapsulated the moving tale of his family’s flight from the Liberian civil war to the Buduburam refugee camp in Ghana, and eventually on to Edmonton, Canada, where he blossomed into a teenage phenom who joined the Whitecaps Academy at age 14.

“It’s the first time he saw his mom cry; he was learning [aspects of] his story just as the world was, so that's when my eyes were really opened,” Farhan Devji, who produced the film and went on to write a book called 'Alphonso Davies: A New Hope,' told MLSsoccer.com.

“My first question [to his parents] was, can you tell us about where [Liberia] Alphonso was born? And they actually said, 'No, he was born in the refugee camp, and he's never stepped foot in Liberia.'”

In the following days, he debuted for the Canadian men’s national team in a friendly against Curaçao and scored his first international goal at the Concacaf Gold Cup that summer. Even as an MLS starlet, few could have imagined the heights he’d rise to over the next seven years.

The second-youngest player in MLS history and the first player born in the 2000s to play in the league when he debuted in 2016, Davies rose from U-16 level to MLS All-Star in barely three years, scoring eight goals and 12 assists in 65 MLS appearances.

After starring for Vancouver, he was transferred to Bayern Munich at age 18 in a then-MLS-record, reported $22 million deal that, due to a sell-on clause, could still bring VWFC another windfall if Davies is sold to another club before his current Bayern contract expires next summer.