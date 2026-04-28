World Cup Watch: Turner vies for USMNT starting spot, White makes final push

More than 50 players from across MLS are set to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

So, after each matchday, we thought it’d be best to take a look at which of those guys are playing their best ball as we head toward this summer.

National team: USA

USA Caps: 53

53 Clean Sheets: 27

It’s not just last week. He’s been outstanding this year. Goalkeeper stats are extremely noisy at this point in the season (and, uh, kind of always), but it’s worth noting that most places have Turner as the league’s best shot stopper by an impressive margin.

If you look at “xG on target” – or, basically, the amount of goals a normal keeper would allow based on where the shots on target they’ve faced have been placed – and compare it to the amount of goals a keeper has actually allowed, Turner is elite. Per FotMob, he’s saved six goals more than the average keeper. The next closest player, Austin’s Brad Stuver, has saved 4.3 more.