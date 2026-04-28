World Cup Watch: Turner vies for USMNT starting spot, White makes final push

More than 50 players from across MLS are set to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
So, after each matchday, we thought it’d be best to take a look at which of those guys are playing their best ball as we head toward this summer.
Here’s who stood out in Matchdays 9 and 10.
- National team: USA
- Caps: 53
- Clean Sheets: 27
Turner virtually earned New England four points last week. He made a handful of excellent saves in a 2-1 comeback win over Atlanta United, then followed that up with a nine-save performance against Inter Miami in a 1-1 draw.
It’s not just last week. He’s been outstanding this year. Goalkeeper stats are extremely noisy at this point in the season (and, uh, kind of always), but it’s worth noting that most places have Turner as the league’s best shot stopper by an impressive margin.
If you look at “xG on target” – or, basically, the amount of goals a normal keeper would allow based on where the shots on target they’ve faced have been placed – and compare it to the amount of goals a keeper has actually allowed, Turner is elite. Per FotMob, he’s saved six goals more than the average keeper. The next closest player, Austin’s Brad Stuver, has saved 4.3 more.
Maybe more importantly for Turner, current USMNT No. 1 Matt Freese has slightly below-average shot-stopping numbers this season. Take that how you will. Again, these things level out over time. But there’s no denying Turner is in excellent form as we head toward June.
- National team: USA
- Caps: 18
- Goals: 1
There seem to be no concerns about Arfsten making the USMNT roster at this point, but it’s still encouraging to see him producing. Even in what’s been a disappointing year so far for the Columbus Crew, Arfsten has been a bright spot.
He picked up an assist in a 2-1 win against the LA Galaxy on Wednesday, then scored and forced an own goal to lead a 2-0 victory over the Union on Saturday. He’s up to five goal contributions in his last five matches.
- National team: Mexico
- Caps: 9
- Goals: 2
Well. Seems like folks can officially stop worrying about Germán Berterame.
He earned 1g/1a across two matches last week and is on a streak of five straight matches with a goal contribution. He had one goal contribution in the 10 prior matches.
That still doesn’t make him a lock for the final striker spot for El Tri, but he’s been helping his case over the last few weeks. He’ll be fighting to either beat out AC Milan’s Santiago Giménez and Chivas’ Armando González (or, much more likely, convince manager Javier Aguirre to add a fourth striker) the rest of the way.
- National team: USA
- Caps: 8
- Goals: 1
There’s a good argument that White is the best No. 9 in MLS right now. He may not be as well-rounded as other candidates, but no one is completing a striker’s primary objective like White right now.
Per American Soccer Analysis, White has 8.97 non-penalty expected goals this year. The next closest player, Colorado’s Rafa Navarro, is at 7.57. No one is finding chances at White’s level.
Last week, he added two more goals to bring his season total to eight, one behind current Golden Boot presented by Audi leaders Petar Musa (FC Dallas) and Sam Surridge (Nashville SC). Based on his current performance, there’s a decent chance that finishing variance levels out and he catches or even passes them.
That, of course, doesn’t guarantee White a spot on the USMNT’s final roster. He’s still a long shot in a crowded room. But he’s doing everything in his power to make a push in the final hour.
Kye Rowles (D) | D.C. United & Australia
Rowles is on the edge of Australia’s roster, but scoring a 90th-minute winner for D.C. United last weekend can’t hurt his chances.
Sebastian Berhalter (M) | Vancouver Whitecaps FC & USA
One of those moments where I’m glad the secondary assist stat exists.
Jayden Nelson (F) | Austin FC & Canada
Nelson is on the outside looking in of most Canadian roster projections at this point, but he did score his second goal of the season for Austin over the weekend. Unfortunately, he had to leave the match early due to a knock.
Cheikh Sabaly (F) | Vancouver Whitecaps FC & Senegal
Sabaly has one start for Senegal, and it came back in 2023. But he has made a handful of substitute appearances since then. He came off the bench for Senegal in 10 matches across multiple competitions last year. He helped his case to join the Lions of Teranga this summer with a goal against the Rapids on Saturday.