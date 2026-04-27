San Jose Earthquakes: Timo Werner named Player of the Matchday

With the San Jose Earthquakes enjoying a historic start to their 2026 season, Timo Werner has garnered Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA honors for Matchday 10.
The German forward put on a virtuoso performance in San Jose's 3-2 win at St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, bagging 2g/1a while converting the game-winning volley.
With the victory, San Jose now own the best start in MLS history in the post-shootout era. They're the first team to win nine of their first 10 matches (9W-1L-0D) and the second to win each of their first five road matches, joining Red Bull New York in 2022.
Meanwhile, Werner continued his excellent form since arriving from German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. He's up to 4g/5a in just 455 minutes played.
Werner is the third German international to win the award since the start of last season, joining Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s Thomas Müller (Matchday 33 in 2025) and the LA Galaxy’s Marco Reus (Matchday 14 of 2025).
The Quakes now set their sights on US Open Cup action, where they'll host Minnesota United FC in the Round of 16 on Tuesday. They return to MLS action on Saturday at Toronto FC (1 pm ET | Apple TV).
The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.