US Open Cup: How to watch, stream Round of 16

The 2026 US Open Cup Round of 16 takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday, featuring 13 MLS teams, two USL Championship sides, and one USL League One club.
All games will stream live on Paramount+, with two matches also co-airing on CBS Sports Network and one on CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Teams are competing for a spot in the US Open Cup final on Oct. 21, with the winner securing a spot in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.
An MLS team has won the USOC every year it's been contested since 2000.
Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United
- WHEN: Tuesday, 7 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
- WHERE: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex | Matthews, North Carolina
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United FC
- WHEN: Tuesday, 10 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network
- WHERE: PayPal Park | San Jose, California
Red Bull New York vs. New York City FC
- WHEN: Wednesday, 7 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
- WHERE: Sports Illustrated Stadium | Harrison, New Jersey
New England Revolution vs. Orlando City
- WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+
- WHERE: Centreville Bank Stadium | Pawtucket, Rhode Island
Columbus Crew vs. One Knoxville SC
- WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+
- WHERE: ScottsMiracle-Gro Field | Columbus, Ohio
Chicago Fire FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC
- WHEN: Wednesday, 8 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+
- WHERE: SeatGeek Stadium | Bridgeview, Illinois
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Louisville City FC
- WHEN: Wednesday, 8 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+
- WHERE: Shell Energy Stadium | Houston, Texas
Colorado Rapids vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- WHEN: Wednesday, 9 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+
- WHERE: Dick's Sporting Goods Park | Commerce City, Colorado