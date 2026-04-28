US Open Cup: How to watch, stream Round of 16

The 2026 US Open Cup Round of 16 takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday, featuring 13 MLS teams, two USL Championship sides, and one USL League One club.

All games will stream live on Paramount+, with two matches also co-airing on CBS Sports Network and one on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Teams are competing for a spot in the US Open Cup final on Oct. 21, with the winner securing a spot in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.