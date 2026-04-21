World Cup Watch: Petar Musa takes Golden Boot lead, Facundo Torres steps up

More than 50 players from across MLS are set to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
So, after each matchday, we thought it’d be best to take a look at which of those guys are playing their best ball as we head toward this summer’s big tournament.
Here’s who stood out in Matchday 8.
- National team: Croatia
- Caps: 10
- Goals: 1
At this point, you have to think Musa has locked down a spot in the Croatian squad this summer. The MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi leader scored twice over the weekend to put his season total at nine goals in seven starts.
He’s been getting minutes with Croatia over the last few months, and he’s been the most productive striker in MLS this season.
- National team: Mexico
- Caps: 9
- Goals: 2
Maybe things are starting to go his way at just the right time? After a brief drought, Berterame has now scored in back-to-back games for Inter Miami.
In the middle of a multi-player battle for the final striker spot on Mexico’s roster, there’s a chance that El Tri take the player in the best form and call it a day. Berterame is trending in the right direction at the right time.
- National team: Uruguay
- Caps: 22
- Goals: 2
It took a few games, but Torres scored his first goal for Austin FC over the weekend. He’s up to 1g/4a on the season now.
Will that be enough to get him onto Uruguay's World Cup squad? The 26-year-old has earned consistent call-ups, but hasn’t made an appearance since a handful of friendlies last year.
- National team: Argentina
- Caps: 198
- Goals: 116
Scored a brace, good at soccer, going to play a major role in the World Cup. You guys get it at this point, right?
- National team: USA
- Caps: 18
- Goals: 4
- National team: USA
- Caps: 45
- Goals: 0
Seattle ran the same set-piece design twice in a row, and Cristian Roldan managed to score off it twice in a row. It’s not the most conventional brace, and Roldan isn’t going to make the roster for his aerial ability, but it’s still another solid performance from one of MLS's most consistent players.
- National team: Canada
- Caps: 74
- Goals: 1
- National team: Ghana
- Caps: 2
- Goals: 0
Owusu’s a long shot to make Ghana’s squad at this point, but he did make a couple of friendly appearances in 2025.
You never know, though. If he keeps putting in performances like he did this weekend against RBNY, he’s got a chance. Owusu scored and delivered two assists, participating in every goal in a dominant CF Montréal win.
- National team: USA
- Caps: 18
- Goals: 1
Arfsten hasn’t quite been in the wingback position he broke out in, but he’s doing just fine for Henrik Rydström's Columbus Crew in a wide midfield role in a 4-4-2.
After scoring last weekend, he’s up to 2g/2a on the year as he fights for one of the final spots on the USMNT roster.