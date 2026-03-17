World Cup Watch: Miguel Almirón, Petar Musa star in Matchday 4

More than 50 players from across MLS are set to take part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

So, after each matchday, we thought it’d be best to take a look at which of those guys are playing their best ball as we head toward this summer’s big tournament.

To get a bit more in-depth… per FotMob, the shots on target he faced would normally result in two goals on average. Turner allowed just one. And, per American Soccer Analysis, he’s been the second-best shotstopper in the league.

Goalkeeping may not have been the primary focus in New England ’s 6-1 romp over FC Cincinnati , but Turner still put in a shift. The possible USMNT No. 1 made seven saves in the win.

In general, if you’ve been paying close attention to the work he’s put in, you’ve seen that he’s been excellent this season. It may not be 2018, but that doesn’t mean Almirón isn’t a highly effective player.

Almirón had shown flashes in the first three games of the (second) Tata Martino era. But it didn’t all click into place until this weekend. Almirón assisted on all three of Atlanta United ’s goals as the Five Stripes rolled over the Philadelphia Union in a 3-1 win .

Miggy Magic 🪄 With three assists on the match, Miguel Almirón has reached 38 regular season assists with #ATLUTD , the most in club history 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/NwAW0OnHjQ

Time will tell whether Musa's performance in MLS is enough to earn him a spot on Croatia's final squad. He appeared in their final two World Cup qualifiers last year – both wins – and scored against the Faroe Islands.

He scored the first, second and third goals for FC Dallas last weekend in a wild 3-3 draw with San Diego FC . He’s already got five goals in four games and is on pace to better the 16 goals he scored in 2024 and the 18 goals he scored in 2025. He doesn’t stop scoring.

The Canadian midfielder put on a show in LAFC ’s 2-0 win over St. Louis . And, like Berhalter, Choinière is likely a lock for this summer's World Cup.

Mateusz Bogusz (F) | Houston Dynamo FC & Poland

Bogusz had an assist and a very, very, very late winner for the Dynamo. It took him 105 minutes to get on the board, but his goal came just in time for Houston. Poland still have some work to do to make the World Cup, and Bogusz has some work to do to make the final roster. But he’s producing so far in Texas.

Lasse Berg Johnsen (M) | Sporting Kansas City & Norway

In his first MLS appearance, Johnsen picked up a goal and an assist in Sporting KC’s 2-1 win at LA. He’s on the fringes of the Norwegian roster and made a couple of appearances in qualifiers in 2025.

Brian White (F) | Vancouver Whitecaps FC & USA

White is projected to be just on the edge of the final USMNT roster right now. But he’s not going to miss out without a fight. After a brace against Minnesota, he’s up to five goals through four games – and a share of the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead.

Matías Galarza (M) | Atlanta United & Paraguay