USMNT fall in FIFA World Rankings before 2022 World Cup

The US men’s national team have dropped two spots to No. 16 in the last FIFA World Rankings update before the 2022 World Cup begins in November, the international governing body announced Thursday.

The update comes as head coach Gregg Berhalter’s team emerges from a disappointing pair of tune-up friendlies in Europe last month, losing 2-0 to Japan and drawing Saudi Arabia 0-0 in their final matches before Group B play begins in Qatar.

Group B

Now, the USMNT’s group contains four teams in the top 20. Below, we’ve also included their movement from FIFA’s August update.

  • England: 5 (no change)
  • USA: 16 (down 2)
  • Wales: 19 (no change)
  • Iran: 20 (up 2)

In Qatar, the USMNT’s schedule is as follows and the top two teams will advance to the knockout rounds.

  • Nov. 21 vs. Wales (2 pm ET)
  • Nov. 25 vs. England (2 pm ET)
  • Nov. 29 vs. Iran (2 pm ET)

The USMNT are back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014, placing third in Concacaf’s qualification pathway. The FIFA World Rankings have Mexico (13th) ahead of the Yanks, while Costa Rica (31st) and Canada (41st) are both below them to round out the region's World Cup-bound quartet.

For the upcoming World Cup, the USMNT’s 26-man roster will be released at an event in New York City on Nov. 9. They're expected to call in the youngest national squad that'll feature in Qatar, with Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner among the headliners.

