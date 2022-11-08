Betting odds

World Cup 2022 betting odds: How do Canada, USA stack up?

Set expectations accordingly, USA and Canada fans.

BetMGM has updated its FIFA 2022 World Cup odds before the tournament begins Nov. 20 in Qatar, and both North American nations are around the halfway mark of the 32-team field.

Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT is one of four nations tied for the 15th-best odds (+10000), while Jordan Herdman’s CanMNT is one of six nations tied for the 21st-best odds (+25000).

That’s not to assert the Concacaf neighbors can’t navigate what awaits in the Middle East.

But the USMNT, opening Group B play on Nov. 21 against Wales, have some questions to sort out after missing the 2018 World Cup in Russia. And the CanMNT, opening Group F play on Nov. 23 against Belgium, last made a World Cup 36 years ago.

The worldwide context is crucial, too, with Brazil deemed lead favorites (+400 odds) and both Argentina and France right on their heels with +600 odds.

Check out the full rundown below before the mad dash to a Dec. 18 final begins.

BetMGM World Cup odds (Nov. 8, 2022)
Team
Odds
1. Brazil
+400
T-2. Argentina
+600
T-2. France
+600
4. England
+700
5. Spain
+800
6. Germany
+1000
T-7. Belgium
+1200
T-7. Netherlands
+1200
9. Portugal
+1400
10. Denmark
+2800
11. Croatia
+4000
12. Uruguay
+5000
T-13. Senegal
+8000
T-13. Switzerland
+8000
T-15. USA
+10000
T-15. Mexico
+10000
T-15. Serbia
+10000
T-15. Poland
+10000
T-19. Ecuador
+15000
T-19. Wales
+15000
T-21. Canada
+25000
T-21. Japan
+25000
T-21. Korea Republic
+25000
T-21. Qatar
+25000
T-21. Ghana
+25000
T-21. Cameroon
+25000
27. Morocco
+25000
T-28. Australia
+40000
T-28. Tunisia
+40000
T-30. Saudi Arabia
+50000
T-30. Iran
+50000
T-30. Costa Rica
+50000
