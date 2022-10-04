Why LAFC may just win MLS Cup: 5 key stats explained

“This is the real work of all the year, when you do a good job,” said the star forward. “Of course, we decided to complicate our way to get it, but in the end I think we did a lot of good things and this is the reward to the team for all the effort.”

LAFC were among the preseason favorites to win the Supporters’ Shield, and with Decision Day right around the corner, last weekend they officially became MLS’s top regular-season team in 2022. It wasn’t totally smooth from start to finish, but with a defined style, stars and breakout players, they are worthy trophy-holders for the second time in four years.

The work doesn’t stop there for first-year head coach Steve Cherundolo’s team, though. It’s time for their attention to shift to lifting MLS Cup on Nov. 5, for which they now have hosting priority as long as they remain in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

“You play all your season in three [playoff] games,” Vela said over the weekend.