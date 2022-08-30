Why each frontrunner will or won't win the 2022 MLS Supporters' Shield

With seven or eight games left for almost every team in MLS, let’s take a look at why the league’s top teams will – or won’t – win the Shield in 2022.

It is officially crunch time, people. Decision Day is a little more than a month away (Oct. 9), which means fringe Audi MLS Cup Playoffs teams are clawing tooth and nail to get above the line and the league’s best teams are racing to the Supporters’ Shield.

With two losses in their last two games, LAFC are making this a much closer race than they would have hoped. For all of their talent, they may not have the midfield depth to truly dominate down the stretch. Without Ilie in midfield against Austin FC in Friday's 4-1 loss , LAFC looked lost.

With their talent and current record, LAFC have everything they need to secure the Shield.

Second, LAFC have more talent than any team in MLS. Heck, they might even have more talent than any team in MLS history. Gareth Bale , Carlos Vela and Cristian Arango are all match-winners. Denis Bouanga and Cristian Tello could be game-changers, too, as those summertime signings arrive. Then there’s Ilie Sanchez sitting deep in midfield, Jose Cifuentes putting up insane numbers (he leads the league in American Soccer Analysis’ goals added metric), and depth in the backline.

First, they have a solid lead at the top of the Shield standings right now. As of today, Steve Cherundolo’s team is sitting on 57 points through 27 games, which averages out to 2.11 points per game. The next closest team, the Philadelphia Union , is sitting on 54 points through 28 games, which comes out to 1.93 points per game. LAFC have a nice little cushion up in the league’s top spot.

Cherundolo has an impressive squad, but with so much recent shuffling, there are some big questions for him to answer before Decision Day rolls around.

Plus, LAFC are sixth in the league in pressures per 90 minutes in the final third according to Second Spectrum. Will they still be able to leverage their press into high-level chances with Bale and Vela in the lineup at the same time?

The Union have the most wins by six or more goals of any team in MLS history. That’s impressive enough on its own…but then you remember that all four of those blowout wins have come in the last 10 games and your mind starts to explode.

Back in June when the Union were drawing every game, Jim Curtin talked about needing a playmaker to help add depth to his team’s attack. Well, the Secondary Transfer Window has come and gone and Philly’s front office chose not to sign any big-time attackers. Even without a new signing, the Union’s attack is hot right now.

Their passing completion rates are better than they were during the first few months of the year. They’re not losing the ball as much. Alejandro Bedoya is passing from deeper areas. Jack McGlynn is adding some quality in midfield. Oh, and per Second Spectrum, they’ve scored the second-most goals from set pieces and are averaging the second-most xG per restart since Curtin’s comments about needing a new piece.

The Union are going to win the Shield because their attacking play is finally rivaling their defensive work (league-low 20 goals against).

Why they won’t

Not to be that guy, but are we really sure that Philadelphia's attacking outburst is sustainable? Sure, they’ve been scoring touchdowns left and right, but they’ve been scoring those touchdowns against D.C. United, Houston Dynamo FC and the Colorado Rapids.

In their games against FC Dallas, Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF (all potential or probable playoff teams) over the last six weeks, the Union have come up empty.

If you take away Philly’s set pieces and transition attacking and make them beat you with their possession, you have a real chance against them. Since Curtin’s comments about needing something more in the attack, the Union are still just 10th in MLS in open-play xG per 90 minutes against organized defenses, per Second Spectrum.