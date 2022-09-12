Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 30?

The 2022 regular season is just about over, and with qualification for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs a leading metric of success or failure around the league, the pressure is high for those chasing one of those 14 coveted slots.

Take note that we are now just a matter of days away from the 2022 edition of MLSsoccer.com’s 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list. And while some of our YPPOTW selection pool is a skosh bit too old for 22U22 eligibility, many of those we analyze in this space from week to week will be on that list. You, dear reader, can sincerely say you knew about them first.

It’s a time for big-game players, and here at YPPOTW our hearts swell with pride when it’s the young ones who step up – like the majority of this week’s list who also earned Team of the Week presented by Audi recognition.

Remember when Brenner submitted a transfer request after the club-record signing’s rough start to life in MLS? It wasn’t even six months ago, but it feels like ages as FCC hunt a maiden voyage into the playoffs.

“World-class ability today,” said coach Pat Noonan afterwards. “It was a version of him that we want to see more often. And if we see it more often, the group will benefit because he’s a very talented player and he helps us win games with what he can do in front of goal.”

Brenner showed a poacher’s instincts on his first two strikes, then hammered a late penalty kick into the roof of the net for his hat trick, and actually had what would’ve been a fourth chalked off by a narrow offside decision. He also notched a pretty assist on the through ball expertly finished by Yuya Kubo , one of his two key passes, and posted an overall pass completion rate of 95% (37-of-39).

Cincy got their head coach, general manager, a handful of players and plenty of ideological inspiration from the Philadelphia Union . And on Saturday they took a page from Philly’s 2022 beatdown book, too, mercilessly whupping the San Jose Earthquakes 6-0 at TQL Stadium – their most lopsided win ever, with their 22-year-old Brazilian striker essentially unplayable all night.

Trailing 1-0 to a 10-man opponent at home and looking rather frustrated in the process, FCD needed some inspiration against LAFC at Toyota Stadium. Their “Cheetah” duly provided it with two clever, clever goals in four second-half minutes to deliver a big, big 2-1 win .

Ferreira’s brace takes his season total to 18 goals, tying the FCD single-season scoring record jointly held by Jason Kreis and Kenny Cooper (not to mention his five assists). He also completed 81.5% of his passes, went 2/3 on dribbles and 2/2 on long balls, won 3/5 duels and posted four recoveries in a solid all-around display that underlined his steady development into a balanced frontrunner who can offer much more up top than just the whole ‘false 9’ thing.

That’s good news for both FCD and the US men’s national team, where, it should be noted, Ferreira was the starting No. 9 at the conclusion of World Cup qualifying. I wrote in-depth about his night here, with perspective from Dallas head coach Nico Estevez, and I’m going to share more of Estevez’s quote about him with you, my beloved YPPOTW audience:

“I think for him, changing the [deeper] position that he was playing last year to the position that he's playing, it’s normal that he has to adjust some things. Sometimes he comes too deep and then after, we analyze when he has to come and when not, and why, and when he’s too high,” said the Spaniard, an alumnus of Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT staff. “But he’s found his spot in between the opponent's back line and midfield, where it's difficult to mark him, and then either he can run in behind – and he’s really fast – or make a link-up play, come from behind and finish one touch from a cross.

“His improvement also goes to his teammates, because they're knowing him, his movements, better. I think they're knowing how and when he arrives to the box. In these two games that he had to be the captain, I've seen him with a different mentality and a spirit. He has carried the team. He has shown a lot of mentality with his effort. And I think he's a complete player. And he's getting in a spot where if we keep working hard with him, he will be a player that will leave here a lot of good memories for the club.”