Atlanta United's Thiago Almada in Argentina’s preliminary roster ahead of final pre-World Cup friendlies

Thiago Almada may have an outside shot of participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

The Atlanta United playmaker was included in the Albiceleste's preliminary roster ahead of this month's friendlies against Honduras (Sept. 23) and Jamaica (Sept. 27) - their final warm-ups before Group C action gets under way in November.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni included Almada in his initial list of 32 players and could potentially hand the 21-year-old his debut in the adult squad, after appearing with the U23 (3), U20 (7) and Olympic (2) sides.