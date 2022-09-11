US Soccer star: Jesus Ferreira ready for World Cup, say FC Dallas after LAFC brace

Sometimes the course of a match, even a whole season, can shift in one fleeting instant. That might well have been the case for FC Dallas and Jesus Ferreira on Saturday night.

Then Marco Farfan scrapped tenaciously with his opposite number Franco Escobar for a loose ball along the endline, earning a 78th-minute foul call that infuriated Escobar. As LAFC’s right back complained emotionally, tossing the ball in frustration, Arriola picked it up and made eye contact with Ferreira as the striker lurked in the penalty box.

A Chicho Arango breakaway just before halftime had put the visitors in front and Dallas looked snake-bitten as they chased the game, with a Paul Arriola equalizer waved off by the tightest of offside decisions and some superb saves from Maxime Crepeau .

Hosting league leaders LAFC in a massive Western Conference clash at a sold-out Toyota Stadium – a fixture Ferreira later called “a must-win” – the North Texans were trailing 1-0 deep into the second half despite a DOGSO straight red card for former FCD standout Ryan Hollingshead just minutes into the game.

So many incredible parts to this. 1. Arriola's brain, of course 2. If you're gonna throw a fit about a foul call, gotta hold onto the ball! Can't drop it! ... 3. ... and definitely can't throw enough of a fit that your CB patrolling the box has to come calm you down! https://t.co/nirBjVXCjd

“We have that chemistry inside the field and outside the field,” Ferreira later said of Arriola, his colleague with FCD and the US men’s national team, in a postgame interview with Dallas' local broadcast crew. “Whenever we can see each other and sense each other, we know that something's going to come. So once I saw him pick up the ball, I knew that there was gonna be a play and then I got on the end of it.”

With the Black & Gold defense completely distracted, Arriola played a quick free kick to Ferreira, who stabbed home a clinical, angled first-time finish to level the score and turn the game on its head. Just three minutes later Ferreira struck again for the 2-1 winner, via another set piece that once again featured more brainpower than force or speed.

A Diego Palacios foul on Nanu right on the edge of LAFC’s box prompted a lengthy VAR check to ensure that it was not a penalty kick. And as Crepeau prepared for what is almost always a cross in such situations, Ferreira kept his eye on the LAFC goalkeeper’s body shape – and exploited it with a knuckling hit into the far side netting for the win.