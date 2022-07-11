Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 19?

Ahhhh, Heineken Rivalry Week. That glorious period where the 7-0 woodshed whuppin’ wins taste even sweeter and the 0-3, ruined-banner-hoisting home defeats cut that much deeper.

It was a frankly bananas weekend of soccer around the league, with mayhem on a level that suggested someone killed the lights and made the entire matchweek an #MLSAfterDark freakout. As it turns out, plenty of the young’uns thrive amid such chaos – here’s a rundown of those who shine brightest.

Mondayyyyyy cometh. Who were the top-performing young players (ages 22 and under) in MLS Week 19? Kindly share your nominations here, please! #YPPOTW

The on-loan Argentine was the star of Philly ’s 7-0 curb-stomping of D.C. United , getting onto the end of so many chances that he bagged a hat trick even after seeing a late penalty kick get saved by Rafael Romo . In fact, Carranza probably could’ve scored five, considering he took nine shots and appeared to be invisible and untouchable for the haggard D.C. defense.

Regular readers will recall how often we’ve hailed Philly for their astute pickup of Carranza, and cringed at Inter Miami ’s inability to weaponize him properly during his time with the Herons. The 22-year-old is now up to 7g/4a in 1,129 league minutes with the Union, and we see no reason for him not to continue thriving down on the Delaware River.

The draw-happy Union have been desperately seeking a breakthrough moment for their attack, and it seems a primetime national television date with their I-95 neighbors to the south was just the occasion. And Carranza didn’t just offer three clinical finishes, though the bicycle kick, in particular, was a thing of beauty. He also completed 89.3% of his passes, drew five fouls and offered his usual defensive work.

Goodness gracious, how the tables did turn on Saturday at Lumen Field.

The Seattle Sounders planned for weeks on how they’d rub not only their Concacaf Champions League title, but also their city’s selection as a 2026 World Cup venue, in the noses of their bitter rivals, the Timbers. How often does one get to inflict that kind of trolling masterclass on an old enemy, and one languishing below you in the standings to boot?

Welp! Insert your schadenfreude meme of choice here, because Moreno and his Rose City colleagues did Seattle dirty instead. The 22-year-old Colombian winger got on the scoresheet with an emphatic penalty-kick conversion, completed 90% of his passes (including a key pass) and covered plenty of ground in both directions, making seven recoveries and a handful of other defensive actions.