Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Matchday 6?

We wrote about Morris in-depth on Saturday night . So we won’t go too long here, other than to point to a revealing quote from Columbus coach Wilfried Nancy in that piece, one that suggests Nancy sees enormous upside in the 21-year-old US international:

“What I like about Aidan is that he was not happy about his game. And this is Aidan. He likes to all the time challenge himself,” said the Frenchman. “This is the, I don’t know if I’m going to say it well in English, but the learning curve, and he’s spot-on on it, because he’s processing a lot of things. But again, this is Aidan … the fact that he scored, I’m going to be more demanding with him.”