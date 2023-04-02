Vanney: LA Galaxy victim of "unacceptable" handball no-call

LA Galaxy head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney voiced his frustration about what he believed was a handball in the 94th minute of his team’s 2-1 home defeat to Seattle Sounders FC Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park.

In the play in question, midfielder Mark Delgado attempted to cross the ball in front of goal from the right side of the 18-yard box. The ball deflected off Sounders left back Nouhou, appearing to make contact with the defender’s elbow as he tucked his arms behind his back.

Delgado and fellow Galaxy players immediately raised their hands to call for a handball, but referee Allen Chapman didn’t point to the spot and a potential equalizing penalty kick deep in second-half stoppage time didn’t materialize. LA had clawed a goal back via homegrown defender Jalen Neal after going down 2-0 in the first half, then hoped the Delgado-Nouhou instance was a lifeline.

It led to a frustrated Vanney not just complaining about that incident, but two others early in the 2023 season that he said didn’t go the Galaxy's way – including a controversial call against Dejan Joveljić in Matchday 4 that deprived them of a win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

And he stood at the podium during his press conference to demonstrate what he believes is, and what is not, a handball.