Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Matchday 20?

"The confidence came back and I’m feeling good after a good performance at the World Cup," he explained. "Coming back and doing it here for Real Salt Lake is what we all needed. I’m glad to be able to do that and continue that. It’s just the beginning."

"To go away for a month and a half and learn and be different, to see what you’re missing out on at the professional level and see what it takes to play against the top players from around the world at the U-20s who are also playing professional in other top divisions around the world – you play against these guys and you see what it takes to compete against them," Luna later added. "It’s realizing what needs to be done to come back here and do it at Real Salt Lake and in MLS."