El Brujo's banger, RSL's road form & more from midweek Matchday 20

If you struggled to keep up with Wednesday's packed slate of MLS action (which ran even longer thanks to multiple weather delays) or just needed to do other things with your night, we've got you covered.

That cauldron of noise and color at CITYPARK that’s been powering St. Louis CITY SC ’s surprisingly strong start to life in MLS? Real Salt Lake tamed it with ease on Wednesday, playing over, around and through STL’s high press in a 3-1 W that is RSL’s MLS-best fifth away win of the season:

Two calm finishes from Damir Kreilach and a first career MLS goal for U-20 World Cup standout Diego Luna – who made a strong case here for earning more regular playing time – provided the margin of victory. Unlike many positive road results in this league, where home-field advantage is historically stronger than other North American professional sports, this was no smash-and-grab. The visitors were superior in most statistical categories and managed their lead with composure.

“Second half, [we] started and looked like an expansion team,” said St. Louis coach Bradley Carnell, whose side are now 0W-3L-1D in their last four games amid key injuries to DPs Eduard Löwen and João Klauss.

“Just a little bit leggy, just a little bit slow in the thought process, just a little bit delayed in our actions. And unfortunately, as a collective, we let our principles get away for certain moments, and yeah, individuals from the opponent team find spaces, little pockets of space to penalize and hurt us, because if our principles don't succeed in a 2v1 mentality, it gets interesting for the opponent.”