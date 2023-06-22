Who are the 10 youngest debutants in MLS history?

If you're good enough, you're old enough.
Stiven Jimenez, a second-half substitute in FC Cincinnati's 3-0 win over Toronto FC on Matchday 20, became the latest testament to that truism. The homegrown midfielder tied LAFC's Erik Dueñas as the fifth-youngest debutant in MLS history, marking inroads for the Orange & Blue's burgeoning academy.
Here are the 10 youngest debutants in league annals, a list that includes one-time wonderkid Freddy Adu and Bayern Munich/Canada star Alphonso Davies.
Player
Age
When
Team
1. Freddy Adu
14 years, 306 days
April 3, 2004
D.C. United
2. Alphonso Davies
15 years, 257 days
July 16, 2016
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
3. Matai Akinmboni
15 years, 328 days
Sept. 10, 2022
D.C. United
4. Obed Vargas
15 years, 351 days
July 22, 2021
Seattle Sounders FC
T-5. Erik Dueñas
15 years, 362 days
Oct. 14, 2020
LAFC
T-5. Stiven Jimenez
15 years, 362 days
June 21, 2023
FC Cincinnati
7. Danny Leyva
16 years, 31 days
June 5, 2019
Seattle Sounders FC
8. Reed Baker-Whiting
16 years, 46 days
May 16, 2021
Seattle Sounders FC
9. Gianluca Busio
16 years, 61 days
July 28, 2018
Sporting Kansas City
10. Caden Glover
16 years, 66 days
May 13, 2023
St. Louis CITY SC