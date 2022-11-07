FC Cincinnati make Stiven Jimenez youngest signing in club history

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
- CIN receive: Stiven Jimenez
- DC receive: Up to $500k conditional GAM
FC Cincinnati have signed midfielder Stiven Jimenez as a homegrown player, the club announced Monday.
The 15-year-old is the youngest player in FCC history and joins through the 2025 MLS season with club options for 2026 and 2027.
To sign Jimenez, Cincy could be sending up to $500,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) to D.C. United. The deal includes a guaranteed $50,000 in 2022 GAM, while the Black-and-Red could receive up to $200,000 in conditional GAM should Jimenez sign a second MLS contract with FC Cincinnati and an additional $300,000 GAM if certain performance-based incentives are met.
D.C. United also retain a percentage of GAM should Jimenez be traded within MLS or a percentage of any sell-on amount if Jimenez is sold outside of MLS.
“Stiven has developed quickly in his time with our academy as he has a tremendous desire to be a professional,” Cincy general manager Chris Albright said in a release.
“He’s mature beyond his years in his understanding of the game, and his qualities as a midfielder are a great fit with how we’d like to play. We’re delighted to sign Stiven and are excited to see him continue to develop within our first-team environment.”
Jimenez, who is from Maryland, joined FC Cincinnati’s academy in 2019 and now plays for their U-17 squad. He joined them for 2022 first-team preseason, appearing in friendlies against the University of South Florida and the Philadelphia Union.
“It’s a dream come true to sign my first professional contract,” said Jimenez. “Thank you to all the coaches who helped get me to this point, and thank you to FC Cincinnati for giving me this opportunity.”
Jimenez has represented both the United States U-15 and Mexican U-16 national teams earlier this year.
FCC are coming off their best season in MLS to date, making the Eastern Conference Semifinals before losing 1-0 to MLS Cup finalists Philadelphia. That followed three straight last-place finishes in the overall MLS table, embarking on a new era with Albright and head coach Pat Noonan.
