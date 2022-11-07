FC Cincinnati make Stiven Jimenez youngest signing in club history

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CIN receive: Stiven Jimenez

Stiven Jimenez DC receive: Up to $500k conditional GAM

FC Cincinnati have signed midfielder Stiven Jimenez as a homegrown player, the club announced Monday.

The 15-year-old is the youngest player in FCC history and joins through the 2025 MLS season with club options for 2026 and 2027.

To sign Jimenez, Cincy could be sending up to $500,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) to D.C. United. The deal includes a guaranteed $50,000 in 2022 GAM, while the Black-and-Red could receive up to $200,000 in conditional GAM should Jimenez sign a second MLS contract with FC Cincinnati and an additional $300,000 GAM if certain performance-based incentives are met.

D.C. United also retain a percentage of GAM should Jimenez be traded within MLS or a percentage of any sell-on amount if Jimenez is sold outside of MLS.

“Stiven has developed quickly in his time with our academy as he has a tremendous desire to be a professional,” Cincy general manager Chris Albright said in a release.