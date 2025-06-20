San Jose Earthquakes sign Ousseni Bouda to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
The San Jose Earthquakes have signed forward Ousseni Bouda to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Friday.
The 25-year-old Burkina Faso international is in his fourth season with San Jose since being selected No. 8 overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.
“Bouda continues to grow as an attacking player,” said Earthquakes sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena. “He’s an excellent teammate and professional, and we look forward to his contributions over the next couple of years.”
Bouda has since tallied 7g/1a in 64 appearances (all competitions) with the Earthquakes, in addition to 10g/3a in 13 matches with MLS NEXT Pro affiliate The Town FC.
Internationally, Bouda has scored twice in 10 caps with Burkina Faso.
“This is a proud moment for my family and me,” said Bouda. “I look forward to keep growing in my personal career and with this team that is only getting better. I want to thank Bruce, his staff and the entire Earthquakes organization for believing in me and the opportunity to continue to play for them and the best fans in Major League Soccer.”
