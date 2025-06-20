San Jose Earthquakes sign Ousseni Bouda to contract extension

Bouda has since tallied 7g/1a in 64 appearances (all competitions) with the Earthquakes, in addition to 10g/3a in 13 matches with MLS NEXT Pro affiliate The Town FC.

“This is a proud moment for my family and me,” said Bouda. “I look forward to keep growing in my personal career and with this team that is only getting better. I want to thank Bruce, his staff and the entire Earthquakes organization for believing in me and the opportunity to continue to play for them and the best fans in Major League Soccer.”