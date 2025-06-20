FC Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 19 of the 2025 season.
Miazga fined
FC Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga has been fined for violating the League’s policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 92nd minute of Cincinnati’s match against the New England Revolution.
Harkes fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Ian Harkes for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 52nd minute of San Jose’s match against the Portland Timbers.