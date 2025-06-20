FC Dallas transfer Antonio Carrera to Tigres UANL

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

FC Dallas have transferred homegrown goalkeeper Antonio Carrera to LIGA MX side Tigres UANL, the club announced Friday.

The 21-year-old had yet to play for Dallas' first team since signing in February 2022. Instead, he featured 43 times for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate North Texas SC and helped them lift the 2024 league title.

A US youth international, Carrera represented his home country at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship.