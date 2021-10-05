Minnesota to host 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target

The MLS All-Star Game is heading for the Twin Cities.
Major League Soccer announced Tuesday that Minneapolis and Saint Paul will host the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10, 2022 at Minnesota United's Allianz Field.
2022 MLS All-Star Week
The 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will be the culmination of a week-long series of events across Minneapolis and Saint Paul, including community initiatives, concerts, parties, the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G and more.
Allianz Field
The match will be hosted at the iconic, state-of-the-art Allianz Field in Saint Paul. The 19,400-seat soccer-specific stadium opened its doors in 2019 to international acclaim. The stadium has a natural grass pitch and was designed with the fan in mind. Features include a 360-degree overhanging roof structure, every seat is within 125 feet of the pitch, and the building includes a safe-standing, pyramid-shaped supporters' section for nearly 3,000 fans. The exterior of the building is made of a unique PTFE material with programmable lighting that allows endless color variations to enhance the stadium experience.
The uniqueness of the stadium and the associated experience for both players, clubs and fans has resulted in Allianz Field becoming a highly sought-after venue for international events, hosting a pair of Concacaf Gold Cup group stage matches in 2019 and an international friendly for the USWNT later that year. Allianz Field will host an additional friendly between the USWNT and South Korea later this fall.
Minnesota thrilled to play host
“We are all extremely excited and honored to see the premier event for soccer in North America coming to the Twin Cities and our State,” said Bill McGuire, the managing partner for Minnesota United FC. “Led by Target and supported by other great Minnesota businesses and our unparalleled fans, this will be an extraordinary event built around a week of wonderful activities for everyone. Soccer is indeed the world’s game, and we look forward to sharing with everyone all that it represents and what makes Allianz Field and the Twin Cities such a great place to experience all that it offers."
“We are proud to bring the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target to Minnesota,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “Since the club began play in the league in 2017, Minnesota United and their incredible fan base have played a key role in the continued rise of MLS and growth of our sport throughout the U.S. As the eyes of the soccer world turn to Allianz Field next August 10, the people of Minnesota will be fantastic hosts and the supporters and ‘Wonderwall’ will create a memorable atmosphere for our marquee summer event.”
All-Star Game hosts
