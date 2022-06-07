Who is the USMNT's best left back option other than Antonee Robinson?

As far as speculative options go, Jonathan Gomez feels like the most speculative option of them all. Gomez has yet to play a minute of soccer in a country’s top-flight so far in his career. He spent time at Louisville City in the USL Championship before moving to Real Sociedad, where he’s played for their B team in Spain’s second division.

At just 18, it’s completely understandable that Gomez hasn’t broken into Sociedad’s first team yet – and I do think he could make that jump in the offseason or during this upcoming season. He has a good left foot, likes to combine and is an effective ball-progressor on the dribble. But for right now, he’s more of a prospect than he is a legitimate option for the USMNT. And that’s not just based on where he’s playing his soccer. It’s also based on his imperfect decision-making, athletic qualities and the little fact he’s also weighing playing for Mexico (been capped by both countries in friendlies).