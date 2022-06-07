Who is the USMNT's best left back option other than Antonee Robinson?

The US men’s national team has a bit of a problem on their hands. Well, they have a few problems, actually, but the one we’re focusing on today is the left back position.
What happens if Antonee Robinson can’t play at some point during the Qatar 2022 World Cup? Who should start at left back for the USMNT in his absence?
Now, I don’t want things to get out of hand here. Given Robinson’s durability we’ve seen on display in England for Fulham, it’s probable “Jedi” will be ready to go in November. Still, we’re a little more than five months away from the World Cup and the depth chart behind Robinson is decidedly unclear.
Let’s run through some of the options.
Strongest Candidates
Club: FC Barcelona (Spain, La Liga)
Caps: 17 (2 goals)
This one is kind of, sort of cheating. But head coach Gregg Berhalter has used Dest as a left back multiple times in the past. Though he’s right-footed, Dest is skilled enough with both feet to minimize some of the issues that naturally occur when you play a fullback on the side of their non-dominant foot.
Plus, if he’s given enough space on the left side, Dest can do stuff like this…
There’s one other thing that favors Dest in this whole left back discussion: the shape and specific rotations the USMNT used against Morocco last week. Defensively, the US used a 4-3-3 shape. But in possession, that 4-3-3 became a 3-2-5, with Reggie Cannon moving from right back to right center back and Robinson moving up the left wing. With his skill on the ball, Dest could be a good fit for that advanced left wingback spot in possession.
It might not work – he has his defensive limitations – but it could be a ton of fun.
Club: Arminia Bielefeld (Germany, 2. Bundesliga)
Caps: 6 (0 goals)
Truth be told, I’m not sure if George Bello belongs in this category or the next one. But given he’s been in more camps this year than any of the other options down below, it seems like Berhalter might have him in this one.
At this point, Bello is still trying to find his way at both the club and the international levels. He played just over 400 minutes in the Bundesliga for Arminia Bielefeld in 2022, but now that team is heading back down to the 2. Bundesliga after being relegated. Maybe a few months in the second division will be just what the Atlanta United homegrown product needs to boost his defensive awareness and his precision on the ball.
Underdogs
Club: Royal Antwerp (Belgium, First Division A)
Caps: 8 (1 goal)
Sam Vines certainly still has a shot at being on the World Cup roster as Robinson’s deputy, but at this point, he’s firmly in the “underdogs” category. The Colorado Rapids homegrown product hasn’t gotten on the field for the USMNT since the Gold Cup final against Mexico last summer and he hasn’t been in camp for the US at all in 2022.
When you watch him play for Antwerp in Belgium, Vines shows some flashes. But to my eye, he’s looked like a relatively average left back. But hey, maybe we’ll see some improvement towards the start of next season and he’ll make a late push onto the roster.
Club: Borussia Monchengladbach (Germany, Bundelsiga)
Caps: 2 (0 goals)
In his two appearances for the US so far, Joe Scally hasn’t exactly lit the world on fire. And you know what? That’s okay. At age 19, Scally is extremely young and he’s just coming off his first full season of professional soccer. The homegrown player logged just 70 minutes with New York City FC before moving to Borussia Monchengladbach and earning 30 league appearances in 2021-22.
Given his youth, there is a real chance Scally could improve between now and November (or, really, September for that last FIFA window before the World Cup). But right now at least, it looks like Scally doesn’t have the on-ball quality and defensive consistency to truly impact the game from the left back position. I have him in this category, though, because there’s still time for him to show something in the June window before he heads back to Germany for Gladbach’s new campaign.
Outside shots
Club: New England Revolution (MLS)
Caps: 0 (0 goals)
I’m a big fan of DeJuan Jones’ game. In terms of general profiles, I think Jones may be the best like-for-like replacement for Robinson on this whole list. It’s unclear if Berhalter agrees with that idea, but at least he’s worked with Jones in the past (back in January of this year, before the January/February World Cup qualifiers).
Jones doesn't have top, top-tier speed – he’s in the 70th percentiles among left backs in MLS in top sustained speed, per Second Spectrum – but he stays wide on the left side for the Revolution. By staying wide, Jones creates space for the rest of New England’s attackers to operate. Like Dest, Jones is right-footed and plays on the side of his weaker foot, which could cause the US some issues in the buildup. Then again, he’s on 4g/8a in 43 appearances across the last season-plus, including New England’s record-setting, Supporters’ Shield-winning campaign a year ago.
If Jones is playing well as the September window rolls around, it could be worth giving him a shot.
Club: New York Red Bulls (MLS)
Caps: 0 (0 goals)
Based on some of his past press conferences, it seems pretty clear Berhalter and his coaching staff are keeping a close eye on Tolkin. The 19-year-old is an every-game starter for the New York Red Bulls and is one of the most aggressive pressing left backs in all of MLS.
I’m not entirely convinced by Tolkin’s work on the ball, but he has shown some impressive skill moves already in his young professional career.
If Tolkin continues to perform well in MLS, he could play his way onto the USMNT’s roster for that September window.
Club: Wolfsburg (Germany, Bundesliga)
Caps: 0 (0 goals)
This upcoming preseason is going to be a big one for Kevin Paredes. After moving to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg in the winter window from D.C. United for a club-record $7.35 million, this summer will be a great chance for him to impress the coaching staff and hopefully earn some minutes.
On the ball, Paredes has undeniable quality. The homegrown is shifty and has experience playing in central areas, which I think has helped his game out on the left side. Paredes isn’t particularly fast, but his ability to rotate into different spaces and his potential on the ball makes him an intriguing option.
It helps the 19-year-old that he’s been in USMNT camp before, but his senior-team debut awaits and the clock is ticking to really push onto the roster for the Europe-based friendlies in September (reportedly against Asian, World Cup-qualified competition).
Club: Real Sociedad B (Spain, LaLiga 2)
Caps: 1 (0 goals)
As far as speculative options go, Jonathan Gomez feels like the most speculative option of them all. Gomez has yet to play a minute of soccer in a country’s top-flight so far in his career. He spent time at Louisville City in the USL Championship before moving to Real Sociedad, where he’s played for their B team in Spain’s second division.
At just 18, it’s completely understandable that Gomez hasn’t broken into Sociedad’s first team yet – and I do think he could make that jump in the offseason or during this upcoming season. He has a good left foot, likes to combine and is an effective ball-progressor on the dribble. But for right now, he’s more of a prospect than he is a legitimate option for the USMNT. And that’s not just based on where he’s playing his soccer. It’s also based on his imperfect decision-making, athletic qualities and the little fact he’s also weighing playing for Mexico (been capped by both countries in friendlies).
Just like with Scally, Gomez is young and isn’t the finished product yet. We’ll also see which side of the Concacaf rivalry he ends up choosing, similar to the situation LA Galaxy’s Julian Araujo weighed before opting for El Tri.
What Berhalter is likely to do
Trying to predict today what Berhalter will do five months from now is a difficult task. But if I had to guess, I think Berhalter takes five fullbacks on a 26-player roster – provided FIFA allows for that many players instead of the usual 23.
I think there will be two out-and-out right backs, along with Dest (who can play on both sides), Robinson (the starting left back) and George Bello.
I’m hoping that one of the underdogs or outside shots really starts to make their case over the next few months, though. At least for now, the depth chart behind Robinson is still murky and that could prove trouble when Group B play gets underway in November against Wales, England and Iran.