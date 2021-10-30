Recap: Inter Miami CF 1, New York City FC 3

Valentín Castellanos scored twice and added an assist to move New York City FC closer toward clinching an Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff spot, as they defeated Inter Miami CF 3-1 on Saturday afternoon at DRV PNK Stadium ahead of Decision Day.

NYCFC now shift a watchful eye toward Week 34's other matches as several different Eastern Conference results could see the Cityzens officially secure a postseason spot. Meanwhile, Inter Miami have officially been eliminated from playoff contention with the defeat.

Castellanos' star showing gave him 18 goals and eight assists on the year, moving him past D.C. United's Ola Kamara to lead that Golden Boot presented by Audi race. But it was Miami who generated the first strong look when Blaise Matuidi slipped in Gonzalo Higuaín, only for the Argentine striker to be denied by Sean Johnson's diving save to his left.

That proved wasteful roughly 15 minutes later thanks to Castellanos' long-distance golazo. The Argentine forward received a pass from Keaton Parks about 25 yards out before firing a thunderbolt past substitute goalkeeper John McCarthy to make it 1-0 NYCFC.

In the 54th minute, Federico Higuaín – who announced his impending retirement earlier this week – came within inches of leveling the match. The MLS legend fired a half-volley that appeared destined to score, though Johnson's finger-tip save pushed the ball off the crossbar and out.

However, Miami continued to press and found their equalizer a minute later. A scrambled corner kick fell right into Nicolas Figal's path around the six-yard box, and he fired home to make it 1-1.

But the game wouldn't remain tied for very long. Five minutes after Figal's equalizer, Castellanos was played in behind by Maxi Moralez and made no mistake, depositing his second of the match to put NYCFC ahead once again, this time for good.