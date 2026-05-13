By the numbers: 2026 MLS All-Star favorites

It’s time to get to the voting booth, folks!
Ballots are officially open for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, which will feature MLS vs. LIGA MX on July 29 at Charlotte FC’s Bank of America Stadium.
How, dear reader, should you go about selecting players for your ballot? Of course, that’s up to you. But today, I’m using data as my guide (and pushing up my glasses while I’m at it) to assemble a group of standouts worthy of making the All-Star squad.
As determined by the selection process, I'm spotlighting favorites in the following position groups: goalkeeper, left back, right back, center back, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder and forward/winger.
Decide the 2026 MLS All-Star Roster
Choose who represents MLS against LIGA MX on July 29th in Charlotte. There’s no voting limit - vote for your favorite players again and again.
Matt Turner, New England Revolution
Without Turner’s heroics, the Revs wouldn’t find themselves second in the Eastern Conference and fourth in the Supporters’ Shield race. The USMNT shot-stopper leads MLS goalkeepers in American Soccer Analysis’ goals added metric and ranks second in goals saved above expected with 6.98.
Brad Stuver, Austin FC
The other horse in a two-horse Goalkeeper of the Year race, Stuver leads the league in goals saved above expected with a staggering 7.24. He also leads the league in shots faced and saves. While Austin determine their ideal outfield group, they have an elite backstop cleaning things up for them.
Honorable mentions: Andrew Thomas (Seattle Sounders FC), Rafael Cabral (Real Salt Lake)
Anthony Markanich, Minnesota United FC
Nearly on pace to equal his astonishing nine-goal tally from last season, Markanich leads all outside backs in goals this year with four. The Minnesota United defender's set-piece prowess continues to differentiate him from his peers. Constantly finding dangerous spots, opponents can ignore Markanich at their own peril.
Tate Johnson, Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Among starting left backs who play in a team without wingbacks, Johnson is the leader in American Soccer Analysis' net goals added metric, a statistic that takes a holistic view of a player’s attacking and defensive impact on a game. An incredibly attentive defender with clever off-ball movement and distribution, Johnson is a worthy All-Star inclusion.
Honorable mentions: Jamar Ricketts (San Jose Earthquakes), Peyton Miller (New England Revolution)
Ender Echenique, FC Cincinnati
One of the league’s best chance creators, Echenique leads all regular outside back starters in expected assists per 96 minutes, according to American Soccer Analysis' data. While the Venezuelan enjoys the privilege of playing closer to goal as a wingback, he’s put that to good use.
Andy Nájar, Nashville SC
First among starting right backs who play in a back four in American Soccer Analysis' xG + xA per 96-minute metric, Nájar continues to be the gold standard at his position. The architect of so many of Nashville SC’s best attacking sequences in 2026, Najar’s fluidity and creativity in possession make him one of the league’s most enjoyable players to watch.
Honorable mentions: Frankie Westfield (Philadelphia Union), Édier Ocampo (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
Jackson Ragen, Seattle Sounders FC
With best-in-class distribution ability from the back, Ragen’s passing range gives the Sounders another dimension in possession. He can pull out a smooth line-breaker or hit a lofted diagonal, leads all center backs in the passing category of American Soccer Analysis' goals-added metric, and has also been a stout 1-v-1 defender.
Mathías Laborda, Vancouver Whitecaps FC
There's no center back in MLS who is a bigger box threat on set pieces than Laborda. The Uruguayan leads all central defenders in goals and non-penalty expected goals, all while showing off impressively rangy defensive work as a do-it-all man in Vancouver's backline. There may not be a more valuable central defender in MLS than Laborda.
Honorable mentions: Ryan Porteous (LAFC), Morrison Agyemang (Charlotte FC)
Rodrigo De Paul, Inter Miami CF
De Paul has been a ball-progression machine for Inter Miami this season, bringing a balanced mixture of line-breaking passing and slaloming dribbling. According to American Soccer Analysis' goals-added metric, no one in this position group has added more value through their dribbling than the Argentine.
Sebastian Berhalter, Vancouver Whitecaps FC
A pinpoint passer who leads the league in expected assists on set pieces, Berhalter’s dead-ball deliveries are something special. Toss in the fact that he also ranks in the 97th percentile for goals added’s passing category, and you have a well-rounded midfielder who can break a game open.
Honorable mentions: Jeppe Tverskov (San Diego FC), Alonso Coello (Toronto FC)
Diego Luna, Real Salt Lake
Since returning from injury earlier this season, Luna has been playing the best soccer of his career. He leads starting attacking midfielders in non-penalty xG + xA per 96 minutes, based on American Soccer Analysis' data, and has been a constant challenge for opposing defenses on the ball as both a provider and a goal threat.
Hany Mukhtar, Nashville SC
The best goalscorer of any player in this position group, Mukhtar is enjoying yet another fantastic campaign. The former Landon Donovan MLS MVP leads starting attacking midfielders in non-penalty xG per 96 minutes, all while being an elite dribbler and distributor.
Honorable mentions: Evander (FC Cincinnati), Marcel Hartel (St. Louis CITY SC)
Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF
I mean, come on… The man leads the league in every major underlying attacking metric you could think of: non-penalty xG + xA, goals added, net goals added and, of course, actual goal contributions. Messi is the best player to ever play the sport, and he's the best player in the league.
Hugo Cuypers, Chicago Fire FC
The leader in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, Cuypers’ 11 goals set him apart – as does the fact that he’s scored in every game he’s played for the Fire this year. Add in elite off-ball work (99th percentile in goals added’s receiving category) and defensive effort (98th percentile in goals added’s interrupting category), and you have a complete striker.
Honorable mentions: Timo Werner (San Jose Earthquakes), Sergi Solans (Real Salt Lake)