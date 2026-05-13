By the numbers: 2026 MLS All-Star favorites

One of the league’s best chance creators, Echenique leads all regular outside back starters in expected assists per 96 minutes, according to American Soccer Analysis' data. While the Venezuelan enjoys the privilege of playing closer to goal as a wingback, he’s put that to good use.

First among starting right backs who play in a back four in American Soccer Analysis' xG + xA per 96-minute metric, Nájar continues to be the gold standard at his position. The architect of so many of Nashville SC’s best attacking sequences in 2026, Najar’s fluidity and creativity in possession make him one of the league’s most enjoyable players to watch.