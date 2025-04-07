What We Learned: Columbus remain elite, Jack McGlynn ignites Houston

We’re still in the discovery phase of the MLS season. Just shy of the two-month mark, teams are discovering themselves – which means we’re uncovering new things about them in real time, too.

We’ve got the Columbus Crew staying undefeated, Jack McGlynn ’s impressive start to life in Houston , and so much more. Oh, and if you want to read up on the rest of Matchday 7 in detail, check out Matt Doyle’s column .

Today, we’re examining the latest slate of MLS matches to explore some of the most interesting things we’ve learned so far this year.

When the Crew helped Cucho Hernández move to Real Betis in LaLiga for a reported eight-figure fee, they lost one of the best attackers this league has ever seen. Cucho helped lead them to MLS Cup 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024 glory. He greased the wheels of Wilfried Nancy’s system in the final third, turning field position into chance creation.

When Cucho departed in early February, Columbus’ results were supposed to dip, at least until a replacement arrived in the transfer market. But that, uh, hasn’t happened.

Through the first seven games of 2025, the Crew are one of only two undefeated teams in MLS, along with Inter Miami CF. They sit third in the league in points per game and are currently playing at a better points-per-game pace (2.14) than last year (1.94) when they finished second in the Supporters’ Shield race. Columbus’ 2-1 win over CF Montréal on Saturday was just the latest positive result for the Cucho-less Crew.

It’s not that the Crew are getting lucky, either. They’re constantly creating better chances than the ones they’re giving up: according to FBref, Columbus sit inside MLS’s top third in non-penalty xG differential per 90 minutes. Even with an attacking lineup headlined by Diego Rossi and Jacen Russell-Rowe, Nancy’s team has way more than stayed afloat.

Now, I want to be clear: the Crew still miss Cucho. The reason they’ve been so successful isn’t because of their dynamic final third play – they're 13th in MLS in non-penalty xG. Last season? They were third in that metric. But where the attack has dipped, Columbus’ defensive work has impressed, to the tune of the fourth-best non-penalty xG allowed tally in the league.