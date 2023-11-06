What the 2023 MLS season meant for NYCFC

The good times, on tap since 2016, finally stopped rolling for NYCFC, as the Pigeons failed to qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since their inaugural season eight years ago.

It was a fate written last winter, when the team bid adieu to their starting goalkeeper, both starting fullbacks, their Defender of the Year-caliber left center back, their legendary No. 10 and their best No. 9, and then spent the entire winter mostly not replacing those guys.

It was all kind of shocking. Sure, NYCFC aren’t the Cosmos – they weren’t going to go out and spend absurd sums on 30-something replacements – but this team had done pretty amazing work with succession planning various pieces (up to and including coaches) over the previous seven seasons. One excellent player begat another, and then that pipeline just dried up for no other reason than the front office appeared to forget to keep the water turned on.

So head coach Nick Cushing was handcuffed by a roster that was incomplete for the vast majority of the year (maybe even all of it, to be honest). He was dealt a bad hand.

Now, he’s not without blame – he played that bad hand pretty poorly. Even with James Sands back, Cushing couldn’t figure out this team’s midfield balance, and they lost the ability to build out of the back in the way previous iterations had done so smoothly, and most of the young players stagnated or even regressed. All the hallmarks of what NYCFC were as a club sort of went up in smoke for about six months before returning, just a bit, for the final 10 games of the season.

By then, of course, it was too late.