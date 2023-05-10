NYCFC stadium renderings: Willets Point plans before anticipated 2027 debut

New York City FC have unveiled new renderings for their planned soccer-specific stadium that’s set to debut during the 2027 MLS season in Queens’ Willets Point neighborhood.

The 25,000-seat venue, privately financed at $780 million, is one aspect of the Willets Point Revitalization Plan. Aside from New York City’s first-ever soccer-specific stadium, the project would include the city’s largest 100% affordable housing development in 40 years (estimated 2,500 units) amid pedestrian-friendly, 21st-century urban planning principles. It will also include over 40,000 square feet of public open space, a 650-seat school, a 250-key hotel, and ground-floor retail shops.

The update, presented to local municipalities on Wednesday evening, comes in advance of the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) approval process later this year. Once completed, and reviewed by the New York City Public Design Commission, construction would begin.

“From the beginning, New York City Football Club has understood the importance of strong communication and collaboration with mayor [Eric] Adams, councilmember Francisco Moya, borough president Richards, and the local Queens community as we move forward with plans for a privately financed soccer-specific stadium,” Marty Edelman, NYCFC’s vice chairman, said in a release.