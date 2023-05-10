NYCFC stadium renderings: Willets Point plans before anticipated 2027 debut

New York City FC have unveiled new renderings for their planned soccer-specific stadium that’s set to debut during the 2027 MLS season in Queens’ Willets Point neighborhood.
The 25,000-seat venue, privately financed at $780 million, is one aspect of the Willets Point Revitalization Plan. Aside from New York City’s first-ever soccer-specific stadium, the project would include the city’s largest 100% affordable housing development in 40 years (estimated 2,500 units) amid pedestrian-friendly, 21st-century urban planning principles. It will also include over 40,000 square feet of public open space, a 650-seat school, a 250-key hotel, and ground-floor retail shops.
The update, presented to local municipalities on Wednesday evening, comes in advance of the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) approval process later this year. Once completed, and reviewed by the New York City Public Design Commission, construction would begin.
“From the beginning, New York City Football Club has understood the importance of strong communication and collaboration with mayor [Eric] Adams, councilmember Francisco Moya, borough president Richards, and the local Queens community as we move forward with plans for a privately financed soccer-specific stadium,” Marty Edelman, NYCFC’s vice chairman, said in a release.
“This continued investment in New York City will create a long-overdue home for our first team, and create a new neighborhood for Queens.”
The renderings unveil the stadium’s cube entranceway that will welcome fans and community members alike. On match days, the cube will be illuminated with imagery that creates a dynamic experience while approaching approach NYCFC’s new home.
Aerial views showcase how an interconnected new community will spring to life – one that seamlessly integrates a world-class sports facility with 100% affordable housing and open common areas. Additionally, they demonstrate access to public transit via the Long Island Rail Road, 7-line subway, and Q48 bus that will support the local residents and the majority of fans attending matches at NYCFC’s soccer-specific stadium.
Serving as a long-overdue home for the 2021 MLS Cup champions and 2022 Campeones Cup victors, the project also contains a headquarters for NYCFC’s foundation – City in the Community (CITC) – and its award-winning work. CITC has built 50 community pitches, served 30,000 NYC youth, and established a strong presence in all five boroughs.
The deal, originally announced in November 2022, will involve union labor. During the 2023 MLS season, NYCFC are splitting their time between two Major League Baseball venues in Yankee Stadium (Bronx borough) and Citi Field (Queens borough).