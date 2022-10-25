What the 2022 MLS season meant for FC Dallas

Even so, the bet Dallas placed on the kid being able to get the job done as a No. 9 paid off big-time. In fact, almost every move they made last winter paid off big-time. It was a very good year.

I was super skeptical of it, and truth be told, I still think Ferreira’s best long-term position is as sort of a Totti-style trequartista, which is basically the role Sebastian Driussi has down the road in Austin .

Baked into that discussion was the fact that by bringing in Nico Estevez as head coach, the whole organization was getting behind the notion of Jesus Ferreira as Pepi’s successor up top. There were other points of discussion as well – Paxton Pomykal back to central midfield from the wing; Ryan Hollingshead to LAFC with the more defense-minded Marco Farfan coming the other way; record fees for both Alan Velasco and Paul Arriola on the wing – but the bet on Ferreira was the big one.

Expectations for Los Toros entering the season were pretty, pretty low, and all the buzz last winter was justifiably about how many players they’d been able to sell, and for how much. $20 million for Ricardo Pepi to the Bundesliga? Hell yeah, folks. That’s some great work!

Formation and Tactics

It was a 4-3-3 with a single pivot and a commitment to positional play. That means Dallas were super-duper structured on the ball – Estevez, a Spaniard, is predictably a student of how it’s done by the best minds from Spain over the past two decades.

The idea behind this approach was to use possession, first and foremost, as a way of fixing the defense, which had been broken in 2021. By being smarter and more precise with their positioning in the build-up, turnovers were less costly because they became less likely to turn into counterattacks heading in the other direction.

The other part of this approach is Dallas were always in good shape to counter-press, which became a bigger and more important part of their identity as the season went along. If you’re in good position to provide immediate support when you lose the ball, then you’re also in good position to immediately win it back, right?

As such they were fourth in the league in pressures from an organized state, as per Second Spectrum’s tracking data, but just 15th in pressures from a transition state.