DC United transfer midfielder Moses Nyeman to Belgium's SK Beveren

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

D.C. United have transferred homegrown midfielder Moses Nyeman to Belgian second division side SK Beveren, the club announced Monday.

Real Salt Lake co-owner David Blitzer has an ownership stake in the European club, which also has Atlanta United homegrown forward Tyler Wolff on loan. Former RSL midfielder Everton Luiz joined this summer, too.

Nyeman, 18, is D.C.’s second outgoing homegrown player this summer after attacker Griffin Yow joined Belgian First Division A side KVC Westerlo.

“We wish Moses all the best as he takes the next step in his soccer career,” Dave Kasper, D.C. United’s president of soccer operations, said in a release. “He is a very talented soccer player and wonderful person who we have enjoyed working with and seeing his growth from our academy to the first team.”

Nyeman signed with the Black-and-Red in October 2019, then at age 15. He finished with three assists in 32 appearances (17 starts) in MLS, though didn’t play this season under new head coach Wayne Rooney.

Born in Liberia, Nyeman has featured in the United States’ youth national team program. He’s also made MLSsoccer.com’s 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list, placing 22nd in 2021.

“Moses has been a part of the club for a number of years. We believe now is the ideal time for him to continue his development as a player and as a person in a new environment abroad,” Lucy Rushton, D.C. United’s general manager, said in a release. “We wish Moses all the best in this next chapter and thank him for his hard work and commitment to the club.”

