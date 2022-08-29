DC United transfer midfielder Moses Nyeman to Belgium's SK Beveren

Nyeman signed with the Black-and-Red in October 2019, then at age 15. He finished with three assists in 32 appearances (17 starts) in MLS, though didn’t play this season under new head coach Wayne Rooney.

“Moses has been a part of the club for a number of years. We believe now is the ideal time for him to continue his development as a player and as a person in a new environment abroad,” Lucy Rushton, D.C. United’s general manager, said in a release. “We wish Moses all the best in this next chapter and thank him for his hard work and commitment to the club.”