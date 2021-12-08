What the 2021 MLS season meant for New England Revolution

It was the best regular-season they’ve ever had, and one of the best regular-season in MLS history. And you know where I stand on the Shield – it’s the best trophy to win and the truest indication of who the best team is. Give me eight great months of sustained excellence over a three-week hot streak every single time.

It should not overshadow what a spectacular 2021 season this team had, though. The Revs had themselves the MVP in Carles Gil , the Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year in Matt Turner and a budding superstar they sold for a reported $7 million to a Champions League club in Tajon Buchanan . They played open, attacking, attractive soccer, scored a ton of goals and logged an absurd number of one-goal wins.

The Revs didn’t miss a single step until the postseason, at which point they went straight into the drink. It was a disappointing end.

Formation and tactics

One of the questions I kept harping on at the beginning of the season was “Would it be worth it to the Revs to sacrifice midfield control and play a 4-4-2 diamond, thus getting both Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa onto the field at the same time in their best spots? Or will Bruce Arena have to drop one of those guys and go to a 4-2-3-1 in order to own more of the most valuable real estate on the pitch?”

Bruce toggled back and forth for a while and actually seemed to be leaning in the direction of the 4-2-3-1, but by early July the diamond had won out. Bou and Buksa, with Gil underneath them pulling the strings, was such a potent combo against most teams that it would’ve been self-sabotage not to start them all together.

It wasn’t just a diamond, though: It was an extraordinarily wide diamond, like, to the point it almost seemed like he was asking Matt Polster to play 1-v-3 in central midfield for huge chunks of games.

It’s weird and different, and generally not how the diamond is used. It’s usually a super-compact formation designed to shunt play into one channel or another (think about how RSL used to set up shop in the attacking half in order to get Javier Morales on the ball in the left half-space), or more recently it’s been a pressing system thanks to the Ralf Ragnick revolution.