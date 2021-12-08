What the 2021 MLS season meant for Atlanta United

So it was kind of a successful season, though “success” is a much lower bar in Atlanta than it was even just two years ago.

I’m one of the dummies who thought Gabriel Heinze would be a good hire for this team but my god was I – weren't we all! – dead wrong about that. They did a wonderful job of turning things around under interim manager Rob Valentino and then permanent hire Gonzalo Pineda, and eventually inched their way back into the playoffs.

It worked really well, and Pineda’s no dummy so he mostly stuck with it. Though it’s worth noting he was much more willing to switch to the 4-2-3-1, and I suspect that formation is his long-term aim.

When Valentino took over he did his best to ditch the painfully methodical positional play scheme Heinze was trying to build, instead going for a mid-block 3-4-2-1 built around ultra-aggressive wingbacks and quick transitions out of midfield. They were still a possession-heavy team, but more of that possession occurred in their own defensive third than any other team in the league, with the idea being that they could pull the opposing backline up and then get into space behind them.

The formation under Heinze was who cares and the primary tactic was to alienate the players, fans and other coaches.

Highlights

Heinze was dismissed on July 18 and it’s not like Atlanta immediately kicked it into overdrive -- they went just 0-2-2 over the subsequent four games.

On Aug. 7, though, they came alive, beating the Crew 3-2 and kicking off a run during which they won seven of their next eight, and nine of their next 12. They’d won just twice all year up to that point – twice in half a damn season! – which should give you a feel for just how substantial a turnaround this was.

There were some truly big moments in there, including blow-out wins over Orlando City and Cincy, and a pair of six-pointers over D.C. United. Yes, the schedule was softer than it had been during the first half of the year, but Atlanta were playing good football and mostly beating the teams they came up against. Can’t ask for much more than that.