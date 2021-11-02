What's at stake on Decision Day: Playoff places, seeding, Golden Boot & more

"Ready or not," it all comes down to Decision Day.
After months of games, a season start delayed by the pandemic, gradual return to full crowds across the United States and a return to market for the three Canadian teams, the 2021 MLS regular season is almost in the books. By Thursday morning, 26 teams will have one game remaining: Decision Day on Sunday. (Such is the nature of having an odd number of teams in the league, Houston Dynamo FC finish their season on Wednesday.)
The Supporters' Shield (and a new single-season league record for points!) is wrapped up thanks to a phenomenal campaign by the New England Revolution, but there's still so much to play for across MLS.
All Eastern Conference games kick off at 3:30 pm ET; The West then follows at 6 pm ET. Around 8 pm ET, we'll know the full playoff outlook.
Race to clinch a postseason berth
EASTERN CONFERENCE
- Only three spots remain for six clubs: Orlando (48 points), Atlanta (47 points), New York (46 points), D.C. United (44 points), Columbus (44 points), Montréal (43 points)
- New York host Atlanta on Wednesday, while Montréal host Houston. This picture may look different by the time the games get underway Sunday, but for now, it remains wide open.
- If there's a winner in the RBNY v ATL match, they clinch a spot. A tie wouldn't mathematically give Atlanta a berth, but it'd bring them very, very close. A win for Montréal over struggling the struggling Dynamo would put them above D.C. and Columbus heading into Decision Day, but a loss would eliminate them due to the first tiebreaker being games won.
- Regardless of what happens Wednesday, there'll be playoff places on the line. Check back in.
WESTERN CONFERENCE:
- Five teams fighting for three playoff places: Minnesota (48 points), LA (47 points), Vancouver (47 points), Salt Lake (45 points) and LAFC (44 points) still in the mix.
- Three of those teams play midweek and most of these teams have games against each other this week. LAFC host Vancouver on Tuesday, the Galaxy play Minnesota on Sunday while RSL face Portland and then SKC. You can even bump that up to six fighting for four if Portland (49 points) fail to take care of business on Wednesday.
- By Thursday morning we'll know the full scenarios heading into Sunday. But for now, it remains as jumbled as ever. There's a scenario in which we head to Decision Day where fourth through ninth are separated by just two points (!).
Jostling for seeding
EASTERN CONFERENCE:
- Philadelphia (53 points) and Nashville (53 points) each clinched a home Round One game, as they're guaranteed to finish in the top four, but are tied for second; Orlando (48 points) could still secure a home game over NYCFC (50 points); NYCFC (50 points) could finish as high as second.
- The Union have the edge over Nashville in the tiebreaker, meaning they just need to match their result on Sunday to take second place. The Union travel to NYCFC while Nashville host the Red Bulls, both tough matches.
- The final Round One hosting duty is up for grabs, with NYCFC two points ahead of Orlando. NYCFC can still finish second with a win if both Philly and Nashville lose.
WESTERN CONFERENCE:
- Seattle (59 points), Kansas City (58 points) and Colorado (58 points); Will go down to Decision Day
- The top of the West has been tight for a long time, with none of the three teams able to pull away from each other. The caveat here is SKC play on Wednesday night, meaning they have an extra game and thus have a higher ceiling.
- SKC face bottom of the West Austin FC away from home then host Real Salt Lake; Seattle travel to Vancouver; Colorado host LAFC.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
1. Taty Castellanos
|
NYCFC
|
18
|
8
|
2. Ola Kamara
|
D.C. United
|
17
|
5
|
3. Raul Ruidiaz
|
Seattle
|
17
|
1
|
4. Daniel Salloi
|
Sporting KC
|
16
|
8
|
5. Adam Buksa
|
New England
|
16
|
4
We've got quite the Golden Boot presented by Audi race heading into Decision Day. Check the table for the top five above. (The tiebreaker is number of assists, it should be mentioned off the top.)
There are another handful of players on 15 goals (Gustavo Bou, Chicharito, Damir Kreilach and Hany Mukhtar) to keep an eye on as the games unfold, but let's focus on the top five.
NYCFC talisman Taty Castellanos leads the way with 18 goals, thanks to a run of five goals in his last three games. D.C. United's Ola Kamara and Seattle Sounders' Raul Ruidiaz each sit one back on 17 goals. The Argentine's lead in assists gives him the obvious edge heading into Decision Day.
NYCFC host the Philadelphia Union. D.C. United play at Toronto FC. Seattle Sounders travel to the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Daniel Salloi and Adam Buksa are two behind Castellanos. Buksa and the Revs have one game left (vs. Inter Miami) but a foot injury suffered by the Poland international is likely to mean he misses that game. Salloi and SKC have two at the time of writing (at Austin FC on Wednesday, vs. Real Salt Lake on Sunday) and he has the same amount of assists as Castellanos. He's firmly in contention and the extra 90 mins will help after returning from an ankle injury over the weekend.