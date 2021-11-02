What's at stake on Decision Day: Playoff places, seeding, Golden Boot & more

All Eastern Conference games kick off at 3:30 pm ET; The West then follows at 6 pm ET. Around 8 pm ET, we'll know the full playoff outlook.

The Supporters' Shield (and a new single-season league record for points!) is wrapped up thanks to a phenomenal campaign by the New England Revolution , but there's still so much to play for across MLS.

After months of games, a season start delayed by the pandemic, gradual return to full crowds across the United States and a return to market for the three Canadian teams, the 2021 MLS regular season is almost in the books. By Thursday morning, 26 teams will have one game remaining: Decision Day on Sunday. (Such is the nature of having an odd number of teams in the league, Houston Dynamo FC finish their season on Wednesday.)

"Ready or not," it all comes down to Decision Day.

We've got quite the Golden Boot presented by Audi race heading into Decision Day. Check the table for the top five above. (The tiebreaker is number of assists, it should be mentioned off the top.)

There are another handful of players on 15 goals (Gustavo Bou, Chicharito, Damir Kreilach and Hany Mukhtar) to keep an eye on as the games unfold, but let's focus on the top five.

NYCFC talisman Taty Castellanos leads the way with 18 goals, thanks to a run of five goals in his last three games. D.C. United's Ola Kamara and Seattle Sounders' Raul Ruidiaz each sit one back on 17 goals. The Argentine's lead in assists gives him the obvious edge heading into Decision Day.

NYCFC host the Philadelphia Union. D.C. United play at Toronto FC. Seattle Sounders travel to the Vancouver Whitecaps.