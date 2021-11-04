Recap: CF Montréal 2, Houston Dynamo FC 0

CF Montréal 's backline came to the rescue Wednesday night at Stade Saputo, as goals from Rudy Camacho and Kamal Miller gave the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff hopeful a 2-0 victory over Houston Dynamo FC , setting up a decisive Decision Day clash with fellow Eastern Conference side Orlando City SC on Sunday.

Montréal, who pressed Houston from the opening kickoff, would have been bounced from playoff contention with a loss against the already-eliminated Western Conference side. The hosts attempted 13 first-half shots, hitting the target on three occasions, but failed to find an opener before the break.

Montréal finally broke the deadlock in the 58th minute from a corner kick. Camacho back-heeled home a rebound that Houston goalkeeper Kyle Morton spilled, putting Montréal in the driver's seat with a 1-0 lead.

Miller added Montréal's second goal four minutes later from another corner kick. The Canada men's national teamer headed in his first career MLS goal to double Montréal's lead as Djordje Mihailovic notched his 16th assist of the season, upping his club-record total.