Recap: CF Montréal 2, Houston Dynamo FC 0

CF Montréal's backline came to the rescue Wednesday night at Stade Saputo, as goals from Rudy Camacho and Kamal Miller gave the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff hopeful a 2-0 victory over Houston Dynamo FC, setting up a decisive Decision Day clash with fellow Eastern Conference side Orlando City SC on Sunday.
Montréal, who pressed Houston from the opening kickoff, would have been bounced from playoff contention with a loss against the already-eliminated Western Conference side. The hosts attempted 13 first-half shots, hitting the target on three occasions, but failed to find an opener before the break.
Montréal finally broke the deadlock in the 58th minute from a corner kick. Camacho back-heeled home a rebound that Houston goalkeeper Kyle Morton spilled, putting Montréal in the driver's seat with a 1-0 lead.
Miller added Montréal's second goal four minutes later from another corner kick. The Canada men's national teamer headed in his first career MLS goal to double Montréal's lead as Djordje Mihailovic notched his 16th assist of the season, upping his club-record total.
At final whistle, Houston's 2021 MLS season concluded after they named Pat Onstad as their new general manager on Monday. Head coach Tam Ramos' team finished with a 6W-16L-12D record.
Three things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Montréal are one win away from the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. Wilfried Nancy’s squad had trouble finding their first goal but the floodgates finally opened thanks to their center backs. Montréal are now set for their win-or-go-home Decision Day matchup against Orlando City. Houston, the only team that won't compete on Decision Day, ended their season with new general manager Pat Onstad watching attentively from the stands.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Rudy Camacho's opener set CF Montréal on their way to a crucial victory.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Rudy Camacho scored yet another important goal for CF Montréal after notching the equalizer against Orlando City back on Oct. 20. Their next opponent? None other than the Lions.
Next up
- MTL: Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Orlando City SC | 3:30 pm ET (TVA Sports, TSN1 in Canada; MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US)
- HOU: End of season