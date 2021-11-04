Recap: New York Red Bulls 0, Atlanta United 0

The New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United will see their Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff fates settled on Decision Day, after the Eastern Conference teams played to a 0-0 draw at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday evening in the regular season's penultimate match.

A win by either side would have secured their respective passages to the postseason, while an Atlanta draw coupled with a CF Montréal loss or draw against Houston Dynamo FC would have also settled matters for them. Instead, it will come down to the season’s final day for both clubs thanks to a goalless stalemate coupled with a 2-0 Montréal win over Houston.

The Red Bulls (7th place, 47 pts) will visit second-place Nashville SC on Decision Day, while Atlanta (5th place, 48 pts) will visit last-place FC Cincinnati.

While Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber was serving a suspension due to yellow card accumulation, possession heavily favored the home side throughout the opening half as they sought to claim their 12th straight playoff appearance. Atlanta, who entered the match having never beaten New York in the regular season, failed for much of the night to generate anything that even closely resembled a threat to goalkeeper Carlos Coronel.

And it was nearly a dream start to the second half for the Red Bulls as Caden Clark’s cross found Patryk Klimala in the box, but the striker’s attempt hit off the crossbar. Klimala had another chance fall by the wayside when he found himself 1-on-1 with Brad Guzan but had his opportunity stopped nicely by Atlanta’s goalkeeper.