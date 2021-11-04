Recap: Real Salt Lake 1, Portland Timbers 3

The Portland Timbers exploded for three goals in a dominant first half, clinching a top-four seed in the Western Conference with a commanding 3-1 victory over Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium on Wednesday night.

Sebastian Blanco was the star of the show for the visitors, scoring two out of his team's three goals and setting up the other with a deflected cross that went in for an own goal. With the victory, the Timbers are now assured a home playoff game, while RSL missed a chance to clinch a postseason spot with the result and are now instead going into Decision Day with their season squarely on the ropes.

Real Salt Lake pressed the action early, but it was Portland who struck for an opener against the run of play on 17 minutes through a perfectly executed corner kick routine. Cristhian Paredes provided the assist with a flicked header to the far post that found Blanco unmarked, allowing the Argentine to head home a simple close-range finish.

The match would stay wide-open in the aftermath, with each side hitting one off the post within minutes of the goal. Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Justen Glad each had free headers that they put on target, only to see them denied by the woodwork.

Portland would then add their second in the 38th minute courtesy of an own goal. The sequence was spearheaded by Blanco, who hit Glad with a series of jukes before sending in a low cross that deflected into the net off RSL's Aaron Herrera.

Blanco then capped off the first-half onslaught by finding the brace in the 45th minute, as the Timbers ripped an out-of-sorts RSL defense with a clinical counterattack. Niezgoda provided the assist with a simple cross that Blanco easily slotted into an open net, with RSL goalkeeper David Ochoa pulled off his line.