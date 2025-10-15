Colorado Rapids vs. LAFC: How to watch, stream Decision Day match

The Colorado Rapids host LAFC on Saturday in a high-stakes Decision Day clash with major Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs implications for both sides.

Meanwhile, LAFC are already locked into a top-four spot and could finish as high as second in the West.

Colorado are narrowly outside the Western Conference playoff picture in 10th place, increasing pressure on the hosts.

In front of their raucous home crowd, will Chris Armas' side secure a season-defining victory? Can summer signing Paxten Aaronson or leading goalscorer Rafael Navarro deliver a signature moment?

Now, the Rapids need a win or a draw to keep their playoff hopes alive. They'll also hope Dallas and RSL drop points on Decision Day.

Colorado have one win in their last six games, allowing FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake to surpass them for the West's final Wild Card spots.

17W-8L-8D, 59 points Standings: 3rd place, Western Conference

LAFC have entered the 2025 MLS Cup contenders discussion, winning six of their last seven matches to enter a battle for the West's No. 2 seed.

The Black & Gold are paced by superstar forwards Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-Min, who have combined for 18 of the club's last 20 goals.

Bouanga (24g/8a) enters Decision Day in contention for the Golden Boot presented by Audi, two goals behind Inter Miami's Lionel Messi. Son, who arrived in early August from Tottenham Hotspur, has tallied 8g/3a in nine matches.