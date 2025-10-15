Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami sign David Ruíz to contract extension

Inter Miami CF have signed midfielder David Ruíz to a contract extension through 2028 with an option for 2029, the club announced Wednesday.

In 2023, the homegrown product joined Miami's first team after featuring for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Inter Miami CF II, becoming the first academy product to score for the first team.

Since then, Ruíz has tallied 4g/4a in 71 appearances across all competitions. He helped the club win Leagues Cup (2023) and Supporters' Shield (2024) titles.

Internationally, Ruíz has three goals and one assist in nine appearances with Honduras.

