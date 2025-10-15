Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami: How to watch, stream Decision Day match

Nashville SC host Inter Miami CF on Saturday in a high-stakes Decision Day clash with major Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs implications.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, Oct. 18 | 6 pm ET/3 pm PT
Where
- GEODIS Park | Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville are vying for a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference that would guarantee home-field advantage in their Round One Best-of-3 Series. Meanwhile, Miami are already locked into a top-four spot and could finish as high as second place.
Additionally, the Golden Boot presented by Audi winner could be crowned at GEODIS Park. Miami superstar Lionel Messi leads MLS with 26 goals, three more than Nashville striker Sam Surridge.
LAFC winger Denis Bouanga is also in Golden Boot contention with 24 goals. The Gabon international will visit the Colorado Rapids later Saturday during Decision Day's closing fixtures.
- Record: 16W-11L-6D, 54 points
- Standings: 6th place, Eastern Conference
Nashville have made massive strides in their first full season under head coach B.J. Callaghan, returning to the playoffs after missing out for the first time in their MLS history last year.
Callaghan, a former USMNT interim manager and assistant, also led the Coyotes to their first-ever trophy in 2025. They lifted the US Open Cup after a dramatic 2-1 final win at Austin FC earlier this month.
Much of Nashville's success revolves around their Designated Player duo of Surridge and Hany Mukhtar.
In addition to his 23g/5a in league play, Surridge scored six goals to claim USOC Golden Boot honors. Mukhtar, the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, has been remained elite with 16g/11a this season.
- Record: 18W-7L-8D, 62 points
- Standings: 3rd place, Eastern Conference
Miami's sights are set on lifting MLS Cup on Dec. 6, following runs to this year's Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals and Leagues Cup final. Head coach Javier Mascherano's side also made history at the FIFA Club World Cup, advancing to the Round of 16.
The Herons are led by Messi, whose 26g/18a have the legendary No. 10 favored to win the Golden Boot and become the first back-to-back MLS MVP.
Fellow FC Barcelona alum Luis Suárez has contributed 10g/10a, while newcomers like Argentine star midfielder Rodrigo De Paul and Uruguayan center back Maxi Falcón have been key contributors.
Notably, we're in the final chapters of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba's storied careers. The Spanish icons and Barça legends recently announced they'll retire at season's end.